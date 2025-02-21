What's in the Cards for Viatris Stock This Q4 Earnings?

Viatris VTRS, a global healthcare company, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Feb. 27, 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.60 billion, while the same for earnings is pinned at $0.57 per share.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Factors to Consider

Viatris reports its financial results in five segments— Developed Markets, Emerging Markets, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (JANZ) and Greater China.

Growth in Developed Markets, driven by strong new product performance and other generics, is likely to have boosted the top line.

Growth in Europe is anticipated to have been driven by contributions from new products and strong generics performance in key countries, including France.

The generic business in North America has likely benefited from complex products such as Breyna and Wixela as well as lisdexamfetamine.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Developed Markets is pinned at $2.2 billion.

Emerging Markets, too, have likely witnessed growth on the back of the expansion of its cardiovascular portfolio in certain Latin American countries and strength in other regions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from this geography is pegged at $539 million.

Sales in JANZ have likely grown, driven by the launch of new products in Australia and the volume growth of promoted brands in Japan. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the JANZ markets is pinned at $366 million.

Sales in Greater China might have seen an increase as a result of strong demand across multiple channels in China, including e-commerce, retail and hospitals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from this geography is pegged at $553 million.

Viatris also reports revenues under two divisions (in terms of product category) — brands and generics.

Brand business makes up the majority of the company’s portfolio. Brand performance is likely to have benefited from the expansion of its cardiovascular portfolio in certain Latin American countries and strong growth in Europe and Greater China. Generic growth has likely been driven by strength in the broader European portfolio, complex products in North America and strong volume performance across the JANZ region.

Operating expenses might have risen during the quarter due to SG&A investments in the eye care franchise, new product launches and progress in key R&D programs.

VTRS’ Share Price Performance

Viatris’ shares have lost 13.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 15.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VTRS’ Mixed Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 0.33%. In the last reported quarter, VTRS beat on earnings by 10.29%.

What Our Model Predicts for Viatris

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Viatris this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: VTRS has an Earnings ESP of -3.51% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 57 cents and the Most Accurate Estimate stands at 55 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Viatris Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Viatris Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Viatris Inc. Quote

