What's in the Cards for Franklin as It Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings?

Franklin Resources Inc. BEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results (ended Sept. 30) on Nov. 4, before market open. While BEN’s quarterly earnings are anticipated to have declined from the year-ago reported level, revenues are expected to have risen.

In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate on increased asset under management (AUM) balances. However, higher expenses were headwinds.

Franklin’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 14.39%.

Key Factors & Estimates for BEN in Q4

In the July-September quarter, the S&P 500 Index rose more than 5%, indicating favorable market performance. The fixed-income market reflected positive flow trends. The equity markets could not catch up with the fixed-income markets. Hence, the September-end quarter’s performances of asset managers are expected to have been positively impacted by decent fixed-income market returns. However, weak equity markets are anticipated to have offset growth to some extent.

Per the monthly metrics data published by Franklin, its preliminary total AUM as of Sept. 30, 2024, was $1.68 trillion, flat with the Aug. 31, 2024 reported AUM. The September-end AUM reflected the positive impacts of markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter AUM is pegged at $1.69 trillion, indicating growth of 18% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. Our estimate for the metric is pegged at $1.7 trillion.

With high volatility in equity markets, client activity was solid in the quarter. Thus, asset managers’ top lines are expected to have been positively impacted, driven by higher performance fees and investment advisory fees, which constitute most of their revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment management fee is pegged at $1.66 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. Our estimate for the same is pegged at $1.71 billion.

The consensus estimate for sales and distribution fees of $353.2 million indicates a 15.3% surge from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. We estimate the metric to be $335.6 million.

The consensus estimate for shareholder servicing fees of $63.3 million suggests a 70.3% surge from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for other revenues is pegged at $11.8 million, calling for a year-over-year increase of 46%. Our estimate for shareholder servicing fees and other revenues is pegged at $50.3 million and $11.2 million, respectively.

On the cost front, the company’s initiatives to leverage ongoing technological advancements are likely to have led to cost upsurges. Talent acquisitions are likely to have kept the expense level high.

BEN’s Q4 Guidance

Management expects to incur additional $3-million costs in the information systems and technology budget as part of the initial implementation costs.



Occupancy expenses are projected to be $77 million, whereas the company reported $104.8 million in the previous quarter.



General, administrative and other expenses are estimated to be $175-$180 million.

Management projects Compensation & Benefits of $825 million, including $50 million of performance fees, suggesting a decline from the $893.8 million reported in 2023.

Information systems and technology expenses are anticipated between $150 million and $155 million.

What Our Model Predicts for BEN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Franklin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Franklin has an Earnings ESP of +1.57%.

Zacks Rank: BEN currently has a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEN’s earnings of 60 cents per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 has been unchanged over the past week. Also, the figure suggests a decline of 28.6% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.12 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 6.7%.

BEN Peers Worth a Look

Here are a couple of asset managers that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 1. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +0.93% at present.

TROW’s quarterly earnings estimates have been revised upward to $2.36 per share over the past week.

Hamilton Lane HLNE is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Nov. 6. The company, which flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +0.63%.

HLNE’s quarterly earnings estimates have been unchanged at $1.06 over the past week.

