What's in the Cards for Charter Communications in Q3 Earnings?

Charter Communications CHTR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $13.7 billion, indicating a 0.86% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has moved down 0.5% to $8.55 per share in the past 30 days. The projected figure suggests growth of 3.84% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



CHTR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average negative surprise being 0.55%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Charter Communications’ strategic investments in network infrastructure and fiber-optic construction, particularly through Spectrum's expanding network, are likely to have contributed to CHTR’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.



Continuous enhancements in the company's Spectrum One network have been a major growth driver. In the quarter under review, Spectrum Reach announced a multi-year collaboration with Amazon AMZN Ads, making Spectrum Reach a Local Reseller for Amazon Ads advertising inventory.



Charter Spectrum announced the launch of Gigabit Broadband, Mobile, TV and Voice Services in Rural Platte County (Missouri), Morgan, Walton and Greene Counties (Georgia), Cullman and Winston Counties (Alabama), Tuscaloosa, Greene and Hale Counties, (Alabama), Muskegon County and Otawa Michigan (Michigan) and Harnett County (North Carolina) among others.



The company announced that the ad-supported version of Paramount Global’s PARA direct-to-consumer streaming service, Paramount+ Essential, is now available in all Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino packages nationwide at no additional cost.



Charter Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD announced a multi-year distribution partnership, which favorably extends Spectrum’s carriage of WBD’s linear network portfolio, including TNT, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, TBS, Adult Swim and Investigation Discovery.



Charter Spectrum announced an agreement offering Spectrum Business customers the ability to get NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass Media throughout Spectrum Business’ 41-state footprint.



CHTR’s total residential revenues are likely to reflect a steady momentum in its mobile service segment, partly offset by lower voice and video revenues. A higher mix of non-video customers and growth of lower-priced video packages is expected to have kept the top line under pressure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total residential revenues is pegged at $10.71 billion, indicating a decline of 0.2% year over year. The consensus mark for total residential customer relationships is pegged at 31.69 million, suggesting a decline of 1.7% year over year.



As of June 30, 2024, CHTR had a total of 31.8 million residential and SMB customer relationships, which excludes mobile-only relationships. Second-quarter total residential and SMB mobile lines increased 557K. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for mobile lines’ net additions in the third quarter is pegged at 600K.



The top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been affected by the increasing competition in the cable space and sluggish Internet subscribers’ addition rate.

Key Q3 Announcements

Charter Communications, Broadcom and Comcast announced a joint development of Unified DOCSIS chipsets for network nodes, smart amps and cable modems, enabling both FDX and ESD versions of the DOCSIS 4.0 specification and setting the stage to deliver upwards of 25 Gbps speeds over existing networks.



Charter Communications and AMC Networks announced that they have agreed to an early renewal of their distribution agreement that will allow CHTR to carry AMC Networks’ portfolio of linear cable networks for multiple years to come. Charter will make AMC+ available for purchase to its millions of Internet-only customers.



Charter Communications announced a collaboration with CableLabs to launch Bryte IQ, a Network-as-a-Service platform for the company’s wired and wireless networks.

