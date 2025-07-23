What's in the Cards for Brown & Brown This Earnings Season?

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 results on July 28, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.28 billion, indicating 8.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 99 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO’s second-quarter earnings has moved down 1.9% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 6.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for BRO

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brown & Brown this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below:



Earnings ESP: Brown & Brown has an Earnings ESP of -3.76% at present. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of 95 cents is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Brown & Brown, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Brown & Brown, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Brown & Brown, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Brown & Brown currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results of BRO

Core commissions and fees are likely to have benefited from net new and renewal business, reflecting organic revenue growth, acquisitions, increase from the impact of Foreign Currency Translation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate are both pegged at $1.2 billion.



Profit-sharing contingent commissions are likely to have increased owing to improved underwriting results, overall growth of the business and recent acquisitions. We expect profit-sharing contingent commissions to be $59.8 million in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $41.2 million.



Net investment income is expected to have benefited from higher average interest rates and cash balances. We expect net investment income to be $22.9 million in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $18.5 million.



Net new business written during the preceding twelve months and growth on renewals of existing customers are likely to have aided organic revenues in the Retail segment. We expect organic revenues to be $614.9 million in the to-be-reported quarter.



Net new business and exposure unit increases are expected to have aided organic revenues in the Wholesale Brokerage segment. We expect organic revenues to be $163.7 million in the to-be-reported quarter.



Expenses are expected to have increased because of higher employee compensation and benefits, other operating expenses, amortization, depreciation and interest expenses. We estimate the metric to be $960.8 million.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



American International Group, Inc. AIG has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 36.2%. AIG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.



Assurant, Inc. AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +1.99% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.43 per share, implying an increase of 8.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



AIZ’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



Everest Group, Ltd. EG has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $15.1, indicating a decline of 10.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



EG’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing in the other three.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.