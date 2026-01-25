What's the Best AI Growth Stock Trading at Value Prices Right Now?

Key Points

Nvidia's stock is attractively valued.

The company's growth has been outstanding, and it's one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom.

While competition has increased, Nvidia is still well-positioned to be a long-term AI winner.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 24 times based on analyst 2026 consensus, and a forward price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65 (with positive PEG ratios below 1 considered undervalued), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the top growth stocks trading at a value price.

The company's growth has been extraordinary. It grew its revenue by 62% last quarter to $57 billion, but even more impressive was that this was a nearly tenfold increase from the $5.9 billion in revenue it produced in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. However, its strong growth is far from over.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Nvidia is building its business on an AI buildout

Nvidia has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout, and all signs point to this spending continuing to ramp up well into the future. Several companies are racing to develop the best foundational large language models (LLMs), and except for Alphabet, they all rely on Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) to train their models.

Meanwhile, cloud computing companies are spending huge amounts of money to build out AI data centers to try to keep up with surging demand for computing power and AI services. AI has also become more than companies racing to win these battles, as entire countries are placing big bets on AI.

While Nvidia is starting to see increased competition, it is still in the catbird seat. Custom AI ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) are preprogrammed and lack the flexibility and adaptability of GPUs in a quickly changing tech landscape. Meanwhile, nearly all foundational AI code was written on its CUDA software platform that's optimized for its chips. Its proprietary NVLink interconnect system creates an additional advantage. NVLink lets its chips communicate with each other more quickly, allowing them to essentially act as one powerful unit.

Nvidia will benefit from more than the buildout

With its networking portfolio, Nvidia has also positioned itself to be more than just a GPU maker. The company is now delivering turnkey AI solutions that not only include GPUs, but also some of its other chips and networking components. In fact, networking has been the fastest-growing part of its business, with revenue surging 162% last quarter to $8.2 billion.

While Nvidia isn't often referred to as a cheap stock, given its long-term growth outlook, it can be considered one. The company has seen massive growth over the past few years, but this looks a lot more like the start of a secular trend than a cyclical top. AI is just starting to change the world we live in, and it's being powered by Nvidia, making it a stock to continue to own.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.