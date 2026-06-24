What's the Best AI Crypto to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Top AI cryptos continue to outperform Bitcoin, as investors embrace all things AI-related.

Layer 1 blockchain networks focused on AI appear to have the best investment prospects going forward.

Lower-market cap AI cryptos are skyrocketing in value, but are likely too risky for the average investor.

10 stocks we like better than NEAR Protocol ›

The broader crypto market may be in steep decline, with major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) down anywhere from 25% to 50% for the year.

But there's one segment of the crypto market that's holding up surprisingly well. A number of AI cryptos are up big for the year, with some of them already generating triple-digit gains for investors. So which of these cryptos with ties to artificial intelligence are worth buying right now?

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Top AI crypto contenders

Given how volatile crypto can be, it's best to stick to the highest-market-cap names. For most investors, the only AI cryptos realistically worth considering right now are NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO), and Render (CRYPTO: RENDER). All three have valuations north of $850 million, and all three rank among the top 60 cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap.

If you're willing to take on even more risk, there are plenty of lower market cap AI cryptos that are turning in sizzling performances this year. Venice Token (CRYPTO: VVV), for example, is up an eye-popping 854% this year, and now has an $715 million market cap. It's conceivable that it could reach $1 billion in valuation later this year.

Caveat emptor

However, just be aware: AI cryptos can and do fall all the way to zero. Some of the most popular AI coins are down 90% or more from their highs. AI investment themes go in and out of favor, and that has a huge impact on valuations.

Moreover, some "AI cryptos" are not actually AI cryptos. They are meme coins with an AI wrapper. Case in point: AI-themed meme coin Siren (CRYPTO: SIREN) collapsed 95% in a single week. At one point, it had a staggering $1.7 billion valuation.

Before investing in an AI crypto, you definitely need to do your due diligence. Top AI cryptos can rise and fall in value with astonishing rapidity. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (CRYPTO: FET), the coin formerly known as Fetch, once stood out as a top AI coin. However, it is down more than 95% from its highs and barely ranks in the top 100 crypto anymore.

Bittensor vs. NEAR Protocol

In terms of their risk-reward profiles, Bittensor and NEAR Protocol rank as two of the best AI cryptos. Bittensor is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for AI, while NEAR Protocol is a Layer 1 blockchain that originally launched back in 2020, and is now pivoting into AI.

For now, NEAR Protocol seems to have all the momentum. In May, NEAR Protocol soared by 115%. By way of comparison, Bittensor is only up 5% for the year and is currently down more than 70% from its all-time high in 2024. Based on recent performance, NEAR Protocol looks like the better buy.

Just keep in mind: investing in AI cryptos can be tremendously volatile. For now, there is no AI crypto to buy and hold for the long haul. But there are several good options -- such as NEAR Protocol and Bittensor -- that could flourish in the short term, as long as the AI investment thesis remains popular.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Fetch. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Bittensor, Ethereum, Fetch, NEAR Protocol, Render, and Venice Token. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.