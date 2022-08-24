What's Behind the Rise of the Individual Investor?

The internet, smartphone and the access they have brought have disrupted a number of industries. They have also changed the landscape of investing as well. Data published by BNY Mellon (BK) shows that the retail investor accounts for almost 25% of total equities trading volume in 2021, up sharply from 20% in 2020 and 10-15% during the prior decade. That’s a far cry from several decades ago in the 1970s. If an investor wanted a current stock price, other than connecting with a stockbroker at Morgan Stanley (MS) or Merrill Lynch (BAC), they would have few alternatives.

The ensuing decades saw the rise of electronic trading platforms such as TD Ameritrade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab (SCHW), and E*Trade, which helped individuals enter the stock market as direct participants, bypassing intermediaries by trading through their websites. The rise of the smartphone, its always on and connected capabilities and the debut of the App Store in 2008 would prove to be a combination that dramatically changes the individual investing landscape.

What we’ve once again seen is technology lowering the barriers to entry, driving the cost to the consumer lower, and increasing access to a growing array of investment options and sophisticated investment tools. Arguably, the rise of payments apps such as PayPal (PYPL) and others that have made money transfers far easier has also led to consumer adoption.

The result? In January 2021 alone, roughly six million Americans downloaded a trading app as compared to more than 10 million Americans who opened a new brokerage account in the full year 2020. Motivations span from wanting to put one’s money to work, saving for retirement to a new wave of empowerment that can, in part be attributed to social media and communal hubs. Also helping were the arrival of no-minimum investment accounts, zero-commission-trading, the introduction of fractional share trading and the growth in individuals trading stock options.

Today, there is a horde of investment apps across the various app stores, so much so that it seems every month there is a new listicle touting the best investing apps. Those low barriers to entry have led startup companies to bring a wide array of not only investment strategies to market but also programs that cater to different individual needs. For example, Acorn allows you to funnel your spare change into an investment account, Invstr caters to those looking to be educated about investing, while Ellevest has a socially responsible investing focus. And yes, there are a number of apps like Robinhood (HOOD), eToro and WeBull that allow one to invest in a variety of cryptocurrencies, not to mention apps distributed by the various trading venues themselves.

Traditional investment banks have their own apps, and some have even launched separately branded services like the Marcus app from Goldman Sachs (GS) that offer users managed portfolios. Some like Charles Schwab have offered curated thematic portfolios, but we have to point out that with more than 40+ such themes we wonder how useful some of them are. Then again maybe it’s just us and we’re missing the point behind a Caffeinated Drinks thematic portfolio.

Outside of traditional investment companies, there have been others that have rather quietly entered the investing space. One such company is Blok (SQ), which allows a person to invest in the stock market through its Cash App.

What’s rather interesting is the following found on the Cash App website: “Stock can be purchased using the funds in your Cash App balance. If you do not have enough funds available, the remaining amount will be debited from your linked debit card.”

Invested positions are displayed in the Cash App’s Investing tab. Like other investing apps, the Cash App allows customers to buy fractional amounts of a stock, ETF or even bitcoin starting for as little as a $1.

Blok competitor PayPal (PYPL) also helps facilitate stock trading provided the stockbroker platform accepts PayPal, which makes PayPal more of a conduit than an actual trading platform. And we have to wonder if Apple (AAPL) has any plans in its roadmap to leverage its Wallet App and Apple Cash offerings as it looks to grow its Services business.

That thought brings us to what’s likely to be next for investing app companies. As we’ve seen in the past, be it with TVs, PCs and mobile phones, a growth market will attract all sorts of entrants. Over time, however, as that growth market matures the number of companies shrinks, some exit the market while others sell their business to competitors looking to enter the market or build their scale and scope.

Looking at the investment app space, while it has done a lot of good to draw people into investing, there are questions surrounding gamification and suitability. Looking back over the above paragraphs, we wouldn’t disagree with the view that it is an increasingly crowded space. Given the state of the economy, more than 550 startups slashing over 73,000 jobs, and other companies ranging from Lyft (LYFT) to Ford Motor (F) announcing headcount reductions. The state of California, once the mecca for tech start-ups, collected 12% less in revenue than it expected in July, indicating that state coffers are taking a hit from a slowing economy and a cooldown in the once-booming technology industry. Further, data in the Flash August S&P Global PMI reports point to further economic slowing ahead. There is also the stock market performance of the first half of 2022 that has rattled investors as has the cryptocurrency market.

Challenging times are ahead for companies and consumers and that could put more than a wrinkle in the plans for some of these investment app companies. Odds are some of the less well-funded startup investing app companies could go belly up or be acquired by larger banks or investment firms looking to bulk up on the client base for their app. In some ways, it would be the digital equivalent of a large investment management firm acquiring a smaller one complete with its strategies, assets and accounts. One potential acquirer could be Morgan Stanley (MS) given its long-term target to grow its client assets under management to $10 trillion from its reported $6.5 trillion at the end of 2021.

Looking further ahead, one can envision more interactive investing experiences and more immersive and impactful education as AR/VR technologies mature and investing communities move from Twitter (TWTR) Spaces and Reddit’s Wall Street Bets to the metaverse. That has the potential to enhance investor education but also foster the individual’s ability to customize their investment process.

It also raises questions as to how company investor relations departments will furnish their current offerings including press releases, investor presentations, access to SEC filings and conference call replays in those more data rich environments. As that gets sorted, it likely will result in individual investors having greater access to data in more digestible formats. That sounds like the barriers to investing will continue to fall, driving further growth in the pool of increasingly informed individual investors.

