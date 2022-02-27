What’s Behind The Recent Surge In Kraft Heinz Stock?

Kraft Heinz stock (NASDAQ: KHC) has jumped 17% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which declined over 2% during this period. If you look at the stock change over the last ten days and one month, KHC stock has increased (16% and 9%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both the occasions. The recent rise in KHC stock was driven by a strong Q4 2021 report. EPS came in at $0.79/share in Q4 as against expectations of $0.63/share. Revenue of $6.7 billion was also better than the forecast of $6.63 billion. Additionally, the company expects to deliver strong financial performance in 2022. KHC expects modest growth in organic net sales in 2022 versus the prior year period, reflecting continued stronger consumption.

Now, is KHC stock set to rise further or could we expect some correction? We believe that there is a 49% chance of a rise in KHC stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last seven years. See our analysis on KHC Stock Chance of Rise.

Twenty-One Day: KHC 9.2%, vs. S&P500 -1.9%; Outperformed market

(8% likelihood event; 49% probability of rise over next 21 days)

KHC stock increased 9.2% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.9%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.9% A change of 9.2% or more over twenty-one trading days is an 8% likelihood event, which has occurred 136 times out of 1650 in the last seven years

Of these 136 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 66 occasions

This points to a 49% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: KHC 16%, vs. S&P500 -4%; Outperformed market

(<1% likelihood event; 38% probability of rise over next 10 days)

KHC stock increased 16% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of -4%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of -4% A change of 16% or more over ten trading days is an extremely rare event with less than 1% likelihood, which has occurred 13 times out of 1661 in the last seven years

Of these 13 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 5 occasions

This points to a 38% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: KHC 17%, vs. S&P500 -2.2%; Outperformed market

(<1% likelihood event; 50% probability of rise over next five days)

KHC stock increased 17% over a five-day trading period till 02/22/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 2.2%

over a five-day trading period till 02/22/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 2.2% A change of 17% or more over five trading days (one week) is an extremely rare event with less than 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 2 times out of 1666 in the last seven years

Of these 2 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 1 occasion

This points to a 50% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] KHC Return 13% 13% -54% S&P 500 Return -5% -10% 92% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -3% -12% 246%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/23/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.