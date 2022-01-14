What’s Behind The Recent Surge In Beyond Meat Stock?

Beyond Meat stock (NASDAQ: BYND) shot up 13% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was down 1.6% during this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, BYND stock has increased (4.6% and 7.5%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both occasions. BYND stock surged after the company announced that its Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles are now available in three dishes on the menu of Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut restaurants in Canada. Canada is the second Pizza Hut market to feature Beyond Meat ingredients. The company’s Beyond Meat Pizzas are now a permanent menu item in the U.K. following a pilot program started in 2021. Additionally, Beyond Meat released its chicken alternative at Yum! Brands’ KFC. Privately held Panda Express and A&W Canada have also released menu items with Beyond Fried Chicken. Beyond Meat generates most of its revenue from beef-alternative products. So increasingly diversifying its revenue away from beef-alternative products is likely to help the company.

Now, is BYND stock set to rise further or could we expect some correction? We believe that there is a 44% chance of a rise in BYND stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last three years. See our analysis on BYND Stock Chance of Rise. We estimate Beyond Meat’s valuation to be around $75 per share which is 12% above the current market price. This represents a P/EBITDA multiple of 115x for the company based on our forecast for Beyond Meat’s EBITDA for the current fiscal year.

Twenty-One Day: BYND 7.5%, vs. S&P500 -0.2%; Outperformed market

(30% likelihood event; 44% probability of rise over next 21 days)

BYND stock increased 7.5% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) fall of 0.2%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) fall of 0.2% A change of 7.5% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 30% likelihood event, which has occurred 196 times out of 658 in the last three years

Of these 196 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 86 occasions

This points to a 44% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: BYND 4.6%, vs. S&P500 -1.5%; Outperformed market

(28% likelihood event; 54% probability of rise over next 10 days)

BYND stock increased 4.6% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.5%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.5% A change of 4.6% or more over ten trading days is an 28% likelihood event, which has occurred 188 times out of 669 in the last three years

Of these 188 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 101 occasions

This points to a 54% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: BYND 13%, vs. S&P500 -1.6%; Outrperformed market

(12% likelihood event; 54% probability of rise over next five days)

BYND stock increased 13% over a five-day trading period ending 01/11/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.6%

over a five-day trading period ending 01/11/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.6% A change of 13% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 12% likelihood event, which has occurred 78 times out of 674 in the last three years

Of these 78 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 42 occasions

This points to a 54% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Jan 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] BYND Return 6% 6% -8% S&P 500 Return -2% -2% 109% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% -4% 276%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/12/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.