What's Behind Seagate Technology Stock's Outperformance Of The Broader Markets Since 2017?

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock price rose around 1.5x from $42 in 2017 end to around $64 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its revenue per share and P/S multiple. During this period, the company witnessed just a 4% rise in revenue, but a substantial drop in the outstanding share count helped boost the company’s revenue per share, and with a steady rise in the P/S multiple, the company’s stock price has grown. Further, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned a little less than 50%, meaning that Seagate stock managed to narrowly outperform the broader markets.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Seagate Technology Stock Moved: STX Stock Has Gained 52% Since 2017, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) STX Total Revenue has grown 4.3% from $11.2 billion in FY 2018 to $11.7 billion on an LTM basis

Seagate’s total revenue initially fell from $11.2 billion in FY ’18 to $10.5 billion in FY ’20, as sales volume rose slower than the drop in cost per bit of its memory products (Seagate’s fiscal year ends in June).

However, sales recovered gradually to $10.7 billion in FY ’21, and currently stand even higher at $11.7 billion in its most recent FY ’22.

While Seagate reports its business under one operating segment only, it is interesting to note that around 45% of its sales come from Singapore, with the United States and the Netherlands making up the rest.

For details about Seagate’s EBITDA and comparison to peers, see Seagate Technology (STX) EBITDA Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased more than 40% from $38.79 in 2018 to $55.77 currently

Seagate’s revenue rose from $11.2 billion in 2018 to $11.7 billion currently, while the outstanding share count decreased at a quick rate, from 288.3 million in 2018 to around 210 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has jumped from $38.79 in FY ’18 to $55.77 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for FFIV rose from 0.8x in 2017 to 2.2x by 2021 end but stands much lower at 1.1x currently, still higher than its 2017 level

STX P/S multiple rose to around 2.2x by late 2021, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding memory products demand growth.

However, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back strongly, currently standing much lower at around 1.1x.

For additional details about the company’s stock returns and comparison to peers, see Seagate Technology (STX) Stock Return Comparison.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016. Returns Sep 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] STX Return -4% -43% 68% S&P 500 Return -1% -18% 75% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 0% -16% 236%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 9/1/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.