What's Behind Royal Caribbean's (RCL) 163% Surge in a Year?

Over the past year, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has demonstrated remarkable performance, with its stock showing a significant jump of 162.6%. The industry increased 14.7% during the same period. Strong booking trends for both North American and European sailings continue to aid the company.



Last month, RCL reported second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines rose on a year-over-year basis.



For 2023, management expects depreciation and amortization expenses to be between $1,465 million and $1,475 million, down from the prior guided range of $1,470-$1,490 million. Net interest expenses (excluding loss on extinguishment of debt) are suggested in the $1,272-1,282 million band, which decreased from the earlier projection of $1,290-1,300 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to surpass 2019 reported levels. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be between $6 and $6.20, up from the previous prediction of $4.40-$4.80.



Further, analysts are very optimistic about the company’s solid prospects. In the past 30 days, earnings estimate for 2023 has witnessed a 27.3% upward revision to $6.02 per share.

Let’s delve deeper.

Growth Drivers

The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company's booking volume has maintained a growing pace in second-quarter 2023, with notable momentum seen in 2023 and 2024 sailings. A major portion of the current bookings are directed toward sailings for the upcoming year. During the second quarter of 2023, RCL witnessed a robust North American consumer market and heightened bookings from Europe for summer vacations.



As of Jun 30, 2023, North America-based sailings portrayed healthy booking trends, accounting for nearly 76% of the company’s capacity. Management noted better-than-expected load factors (at approximately 105%), owing to a rise in close-in bookings. It also stated that pricing (including and excluding FCCs) remained elevated from 2019 levels.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RCL focuses on new innovative ships and onboard experiences to differentiate its offering as well as deliver superior yields and margins. In the first half of 2023, it unveiled three new ships that align with its strategy and are poised to generate higher yields from 2024 onward. In July 2023, Silversea introduced Silver Nova, the first of the new Evolution class.



In the upcoming months, RCL's Celebrity Cruises is planning to introduce Celebrity Ascent. Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean plans to introduce innovative Icon on the Seas in the fourth quarter of 2023. As of Jun 30, 2023, it had 46 new ships on order that are to be delivered through 2028.



Royal Caribbean continues to make use of digital tools for marketing, product development and enhancing consumer experience. These include revamped websites, new vacation packaging capabilities, support for mobile apps and increased bandwidth onboard to help its guests remain well-connected while at sea. With busier customers preferring more digital devices that help to save time, the introduction of superior Internet bandwidth and online check-in accompanied by radio-frequency identification technology should continue to increase occupancy.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average. The stock has gained 11.9% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS implies improvements of 21% and 57.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. The stock has increased 41.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests surges of 104.9% and 537.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.6%, on average. The stock has climbed 24.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates rises of 44.5% and 107.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.