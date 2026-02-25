What's Behind a New $6.5 Million Bet on Middleby With Stock Down 5% in One Year?

Key Points

AYAL Capital initiated a position in Middleby in the fourth quarter, buying up 44,000 shares.

The quarter-end stake value rose by $6.54 million, reflecting both the purchase and price movement during the quarter.

The new addition places Middleby outside the fund’s top five positions.

10 stocks we like better than Middleby ›

On February 17, 2026, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd disclosed a new position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD), acquiring 44,000 shares in a trade estimated at $6.54 million based on quarter-end values.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, AYAL Capital Advisors initiated a new position in Middleby, purchasing 44,000 shares in the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $6.54 million as a result.

What else to know

The new position represents 2.28% of AYAL Capital Advisors’ $286.97 million 13F reportable assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:NVRI: $15.05 million (8.2% of AUM) NYSE:SEI: $14.21 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:OFIX: $11.25 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE:BGSI: $9.26 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE:PAR: $7.44 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, MIDD shares were priced at $163.56, down about 5% year over year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $163.56 Market capitalization $8.24 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.88 billion Net income (TTM) ($202.37 million)

Company snapshot

The Middleby Corporation offers a comprehensive portfolio of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment, including ovens, ranges, refrigeration, beverage systems, and IoT-enabled solutions.

The company generates revenue through the design, manufacture, distribution, and servicing of specialized equipment for commercial, industrial, and residential food preparation and processing.

It serves commercial foodservice operators, food processors, and residential customers worldwide, with a focus on restaurants, institutional kitchens, packaged food producers, and premium home appliance markets.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the production of advanced foodservice and food processing equipment. The company leverages a diversified product suite and international distribution to address a broad spectrum of commercial and residential kitchen needs. Middleby's competitive edge is anchored in its innovation, breadth of offerings, and ability to serve both high-volume foodservice operators and premium residential customers.

What this transaction means for investors

Portfolio pivots matter most when a company is pivoting too. Middleby is in the middle of a strategic reset, and that makes any new capital allocation decision more telling than usual.



Third-quarter sales rose 4% to $982 million, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $196 million. But the headline number was the $709 million non-cash impairment tied to the strategic review of the Residential Kitchen segment. Since then, Middleby completed the sale of a 51% stake in that business for roughly $540 million in cash and a $135 million seller note, accelerating its shift toward becoming a pure-play commercial foodservice operator.



The company returned about $720 million to shareholders in 2025 and reduced shares outstanding by roughly 9%. Net leverage, meanwhile, stood at 2.3x at the end of the third quarter.



For long-term investors, the bet hinges on whether a more focused commercial platform can deliver steadier margins and capital returns than a diversified conglomerate model. In a portfolio tilted toward steady industrial and healthcare names, this position adds a cyclical but cash-generative operator undergoing real structural change. Execution, not optics, will determine whether the reset unlocks value.

Should you buy stock in Middleby right now?

Before you buy stock in Middleby, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Middleby wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Middleby. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.