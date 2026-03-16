What's Behind a New $12 Million Investment in a Flooring Chain Stock Down 33% This Past Year?

Key Points

Tabor Asset Management increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings by 186,218 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $12.07 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end value of the stake rose by $11.04 million, reflecting both the additional shares and stock price movement.

After the trade, the fund held 209,486 shares valued at $12.76 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Tabor Asset Management disclosed a buy of 186,218 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND), an estimated $12.07 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Tabor Asset Management boosted its holding in Floor & Decor Holdings by 186,218 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $12.07 million based on the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $11.04 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price changes.

What else to know

This was a buy transaction, with the position now accounting for 5.15% of reportable 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: FIVE: $18.05 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: LZ: $17.51 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE: W: $16.94 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE: MHK: $16.86 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE: CCL: $13.77 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of Monday, FND shares were priced at $57.56, down 33% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 18% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.68 billion Net income (TTM) $208.65 million Price (as of Monday) $57.56

Company snapshot

Floor & Decor Holdings offers hard surface flooring products such as tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone, along with decorative and installation accessories.

The firm operates a multi-channel retail and commercial distribution model, generating revenue through both warehouse-format stores and e-commerce platforms.

It targets professional installers, commercial businesses, and do-it-yourself consumers across the United States.

Floor & Decor Holdings is a leading specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring sector, operating warehouse-format stores nationwide. Its strategy leverages a broad in-stock assortment, value pricing, and a multi-channel approach to capture both professional and consumer demand. The company's scale and focused product offering provide a competitive edge in the home improvement industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Floor & Decor has carved out a niche in hard-surface flooring by operating warehouse-style stores stocked with tile, wood, vinyl, and installation materials, aimed at professional contractors as well as DIY customers. That strategy has helped it scale rapidly across the United States. By the end of 2025, the retailer operated 270 warehouse-format stores nationwide and continued expanding even as housing turnover slowed.



Of course, the near-term environment has been challenging. Higher mortgage rates and weak existing-home sales have weighed on renovation demand, which contributed to comparable store sales that declined 5% during the year. Still, the company managed to grow annual revenue by 5% to about $4.68 billion while delivering roughly $538 million in adjusted EBITDA and more than $208 million in net income.



Within the broader portfolio, the position aligns with other consumer-facing names such as Five Below, Wayfair, Carnival, and Mohawk Industries, suggesting a broader theme around businesses tied to discretionary spending and housing activity. Ultimately, the key question is whether housing turnover and renovation spending eventually recover. If they do, Floor & Decor’s expanding store base and contractor-focused model could position it well for the next housing cycle, and this is an example of institutional capital being bullish on that thesis.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp., Five Below, and Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.