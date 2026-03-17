What's Behind Naspers's Steady Exit From Remitly?

Key Points

12,000,000 common shares were sold indirectly for a transaction value of approximately $191.8 million on March 12, 2026.

The sale represented 47.17% of Naspers Ltd's indirect Remitly holdings, reducing the total indirect position from 25,441,745 to 13,441,745 shares.

All shares were disposed through indirect entities, primarily PayU Fintech Investments B.V., with no direct holdings before or after the transaction.

The transaction size is consistent with Naspers Ltd's historical cadence, with only one other prior sale of similar scale since May 2025; no direct holdings remain, but indirect ownership persists through affiliated entities.

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Naspers LTD. Sells 12 Million Remitly shares for $191.8 Million

Remitly (NASDAQ:RELY) reported that Naspers Ltd, through indirect ownership structures, disposed of 12,000,000 shares of common stock in an open-market sale for a total consideration of approximately $191.8 million, according to its SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 12,000,000 Transaction value $191.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 13,441,745 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($15.98); post-transaction value based on March 12, 2026 market close ($15.53).

Key questions

How did this transaction impact Naspers Ltd's stake in Remitly?

The transaction reduced Naspers Ltd's indirect ownership by 47.17%, decreasing its position from 25,441,745 to 13,441,745 shares, while direct holdings remained at zero throughout.

The transaction reduced Naspers Ltd's indirect ownership by 47.17%, decreasing its position from 25,441,745 to 13,441,745 shares, while direct holdings remained at zero throughout. What was the structure of the share sale?

All shares were sold through indirect holding entities, specifically via PayU Fintech Investments B.V., with ultimate control resting with Naspers Ltd and Prosus N.V.; there were no direct transactions or gifts reported.

All shares were sold through indirect holding entities, specifically via PayU Fintech Investments B.V., with ultimate control resting with Naspers Ltd and Prosus N.V.; there were no direct transactions or gifts reported. How does the size of this sale compare to Naspers Ltd's prior activity?

The 12,000,000-share sale closely matches Naspers Ltd's previous transaction of 11,900,000 shares in May 2025, with both events representing large, periodic liquidity moves rather than incremental disposals.

The 12,000,000-share sale closely matches Naspers Ltd's previous transaction of 11,900,000 shares in May 2025, with both events representing large, periodic liquidity moves rather than incremental disposals. What does the post-transaction position imply for ongoing influence?

Despite the reduction, Naspers Ltd continues to hold 13,441,745 shares indirectly, maintaining a substantial economic interest and potential governance influence through its affiliated entities.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.64 billion Net income (TTM) $67.93 million Employees 3200 annual 1-year price change -21.4%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 12, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Remitly offers digital cross-border remittance services in approximately 150 countries, providing secure and efficient money transfer solutions for immigrants and their families.

The company targets immigrant communities as its primary customer base, focusing on individuals sending funds to family members in their home countries.

Remitly operates in approximately 150 countries and provides digital remittance services to immigrant communities worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Naspers Ltd., the South African media and technology conglomerate, sold 12 million Remitly shares on March 12 for roughly $191.8 million — its second large block sale in under a year. A similar 11.9 million-share disposal came in May 2025. Combined, the two moves have cut Naspers's indirect stake roughly in half, and this latest sale drops it below the 10% ownership threshold that triggers enhanced SEC reporting.

That threshold crossing is worth noting. Naspers holds its Remitly position through a chain of subsidiaries — Prosus, MIH, and ultimately PayU Fintech Investments — and has been a long-term strategic backer rather than a typical institutional investor. Dropping below 10% means Naspers is no longer required to report individual transactions on Form 4, so future moves will be harder to track. Naspers has publicly described Remitly as a non-strategic asset and is executing a broader $2 billion divestiture program targeting non-core holdings — so this exit is deliberate and disclosed, not a surprise.

Naspers still holds about 13.4 million shares, but the direction is clear. Given that the exit is part of a stated divestiture program rather than a reaction to anything Remitly-specific, investors can largely set this filing aside when evaluating the stock on its own merits.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.