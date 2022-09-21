What's Behind Juniper Networks' Stock's Strong Underperformance Of The S&P Since 2017?

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) stock price lost around 3% from $28.50 in 2017 end to around $27 currently, primarily due to unfavorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company also witnessed a 2% drop in revenues, and despite a drop in its outstanding share count, the company’s stock price has remained roughly at the same level it was five years ago. Additionally, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned around 45%, meaning that Juniper stock has strongly underperformed the index since 2017-end.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Juniper Networks Stock Moved: JNPR Stock Has Lost 3% Since 2017, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) JNPR’s Total Revenue has decreased 2% from $5.03 billion in FY 2017 to $4.93 billion on an LTM basis

JNPR’s total revenue initially dropped from $5.03 billion in FY 2017 to as low as $4.4 billion in FY 2019 and 2020.

Sales have since recovered to $4.7 billion in FY 2021, and currently stand even higher at $4.9 billion on an LTM basis.

The company develops and markets networking products, including routers, switches, network management software, network security products, and software-defined networking technology.

Product sales made up 65% of the company’s total sales in FY 2021, bringing in $3.08 billion, with services sales making up the remaining 35%.

For additional details about JNPR’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Juniper Networks (JNPR) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 14% from $13.30 in 2017 to $15.21 currently

JNPR’s revenue dropped from $5 billion in 2017 to $4.9 billion currently, while the outstanding share count dropped from 378 million in 2017 to around 324 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $13.30 in FY ’17 to $15.21 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for JNPR rose strongly from 1.8x in 2017 to 2.4x by 2021 end, but has pulled back to 1.8x currently, around the same as its 2017 level

JNPR’s P/S multiple rose strongly to around 2.4x by late 2021, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased demand for the company’s products and services.

However, due to the current geopolitical tensions and increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 1.8x.

For additional details about the company stock returns, and comparison to peers, see Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Return Comparison.

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] JNPR Return -3% -23% -2% S&P 500 Return -3% -19% 72% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -3% -18% 225%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 9/16/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

