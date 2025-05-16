What’s Behind the Jump in Western Digital’s Stock Price?

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock surged by over 5% in Tuesday’s trading and remains up by close to 40% over the past month. So what’s driving the stock higher?

Authorization of Share Purchase Program

Western Digital announced a new $2 billion share repurchase program, reflecting strong confidence in its long-term outlook. Effective immediately, the program allows for share buybacks via open market purchases, private transactions, or under a Rule 10b5-1 plan. This initiative follows the recent launch of a quarterly dividend and reinforces the company’s shareholder-focused capital allocation strategy—prioritizing reinvestment, debt reduction, and capital returns as outlined on Investor Day.

Strong Q3 Earnings

Western Digital (WDC) reported its first full quarter as an HDD-focused company in Q3 FY25, (June year), delivering $2.3 billion in revenue—a 31% year-over-year increase despite a 5% sequential decline. Non-GAAP EPS rose 15% to $1.36, and gross margin improved to 40.1%, up 1.7 points sequentially and 10 points year-over-year. The Cloud segment drove 87% of total revenue, generating $2.0 billion, up 38% year-over-year, fueled by growing data demands from hyperscale cloud providers and AI adoption.

Positive Guidance

Looking ahead to the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 27, 2025, Western Digital issued an upbeat outlook, projecting revenue of $2.45 billion ± $150 million and non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 ± $0.20—both ahead of analyst estimates. The company expects to sustain strong gross margins between 40.0% and 41.0%, with non-GAAP operating expenses tightly managed in the range of $330 million to $340 million. As AI adoption drives exponential data growth, demand for high-capacity, cost-effective storage continues to rise. Western Digital’s focus on reliable, large-capacity HDDs positions it well to capitalize on this trend.

WDC Stock’s Volatility

The increase in WDC stock over the last 4-year period has been far from consistent, with annual returns being considerably more volatile than the S&P 500. Returns for the stock were 18% in 2021, -52% in 2022, 66% in 2023, and 14% in 2024. The Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, is considerably less volatile. And it has comfortably outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

We value WDC stock at about $49 per share, which is roughly in line with the current market price. See our analysis on Western Digital’s Valuation: Is WDC Stock Expensive Or Cheap? for more details on Western Digital’s valuation and how it compares with peers.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.