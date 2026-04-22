What's Behind This Fund's New $6 Million Bet on a Treasury ETF With 10-Year Duration?

Key Points

Pennsylvania-based Econ Financial Services acquired 226,050 shares of GOVI in the first quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $6.17 million, reflecting the share purchase.

The new position in GOVI now accounts for 2.86% of the fund’s reportable AUM, outside the top five holdings.

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On April 21, 2026, Econ Financial Services Corp disclosed a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:GOVI), acquiring 226,050 shares in a trade estimated at $6.24 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

Econ Financial Services Corp reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2026, that it established a new stake in the Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:GOVI), acquiring 226,050 shares. The estimated transaction value was $6.24 million, calculated using the quarter’s average unadjusted closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $6.17 million, reflecting both the trade and price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.86% of 13F AUM at quarter end.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:JCPB: $11.37 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:SDVY: $9.51 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:PYLD: $8.27 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IJH: $8.16 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $6.73 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, GOVI shares were priced at $27.39, up 1% over the prior year and trailing the S&P 500. It reported a 30-day SEC yield of roughly 4.4%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.2 billion Price (as of market close 2026-04-20) $27.39 30-day SEC yield 4.4%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: GOVI tracks the ICE 1-30 Year Laddered Maturity US Treasury Index, seeking exposure across the full spectrum of U.S. Treasury maturities from 0 to 30 years.

Portfolio composition: It holds up to 30 U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, equally weighted and rebalanced monthly to maintain a diversified maturity ladder.

Expense ratio and structure: It is structured as an exchange-traded fund, providing investors access to U.S. Treasury securities through a passively managed vehicle.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF offers institutional investors diversified exposure to the U.S. Treasury yield curve by equally weighting maturities from 1 to 30 years. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced monthly to maintain a diversified maturity ladder. The fund’s strategy is designed for investors seeking broad U.S. Treasury exposure with a transparent, rules-based methodology.

What this transaction means for investors

This looks like it might be a bet that yields are attractive enough to lock in now, while still keeping flexibility across the curve. With a 4.44% SEC yield and a laddered structure spanning 0 to 30 years, GOVI offers both income and reinvestment optionality if rates move.



That fits with how the position sits in the portfolio. At roughly 3% of AUM, it is meaningful but not dominant, especially compared to more growth-oriented holdings like SDVY and AMZN. Still, it’s notable that Econ Financial would outright make it a meaningful position.



Under the hood, the fund holds roughly 30 Treasury securities, equally weighted and rebalanced monthly, helping smooth duration risk while maintaining exposure across maturities. Duration sits around 10.5 years, which gives it sensitivity to rate moves but also positioning to benefit if yields decline. Performance has been muted, up about 1% over the past year and trailing equities, but this is ultimately about stability and income, and that’s what investors should keep in mind.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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