What's Behind This Fund's $19 Million Bet on MercadoLibre Stock?

Key Points

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought 2,703 shares of MercadoLibre for an estimated $5.68 million in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end value of the MercadoLibre stake increased by $3.30 million, reflecting both trading and share price changes.

Post-transaction, the fund reported holding 9,342 shares valued at $18.82 million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Pictet North America Advisors disclosed a buy of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), acquiring 2,703 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $5.68 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 16 SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 16, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,703 shares, bringing its total holdings to 9,342 shares. The estimated transaction value was $5.68 million, calculated using the average share price over the fourth quarter. The value of the MercadoLibre position at quarter-end rose by $3.30 million, reflecting both the share addition and stock price movement.

What else to know

This buy brings MercadoLibre to 1.79% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity AUM as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:BUR: $68.51 million (6.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GLD: $60.85 million (5.8% of AUM)

NYSE:TSM: $55.33 million (5.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $53.20 million (5.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $40.45 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of January 15, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $2,098.85, up 14.2% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by about 2.53 percentage points over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of 2026-01-15) $2,098.85 Market Capitalization $106.31 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.08 billion

Company snapshot

MercadoLibre offers an integrated suite of e-commerce, fintech, logistics, and advertising solutions across Latin America, including the Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago, Mercado Envios, Mercado Fondo, Mercado Credito, Mercado Libre Classifieds, Mercado Libre Ads, and Mercado Shops.

The company generates revenue primarily through online marketplace transaction fees, payment processing, credit products, logistics services, and digital advertising, leveraging a platform-based business model that connects buyers and sellers while facilitating financial transactions.

It serves consumers, merchants, and businesses throughout Latin America.

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, operating at scale with over 84,000 employees and a market capitalization exceeding $100 billion. The company’s strategy centers on integrating digital commerce and financial services, supported by proprietary logistics and payments infrastructure. MercadoLibre’s competitive edge lies in its broad ecosystem, localized expertise, and ability to drive network effects across multiple verticals.

What this transaction means for investors

Scale matters most when markets are still early, and that is the real signal behind this move. Latin American e-commerce and digital payments remain structurally underpenetrated, yet MercadoLibre is already operating at industrial scale, posting $7.4 billion in quarterly revenue, up 39% year over year, and $421 million in net income in its latest report.



What stands out is not just top-line momentum but how deeply embedded the ecosystem has become. Total payment volume reached $71.2 billion in the quarter, while fintech monthly active users climbed to 72 million. Credit portfolios expanded to $11 billion year over year without a deterioration in asset quality, reinforcing that growth is being funded by operating leverage rather than balance sheet strain. Within this portfolio, the position sits alongside global compounders and defensive assets like gold, suggesting a deliberate tilt toward durable growth rather than short-term momentum.



Despite underperforming the U.S. market last year, platforms that control commerce, payments, logistics, and credit rarely give back market share once scale is reached, and this one is still gaining it.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Burford Capital and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.