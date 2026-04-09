What's Behind Ford's Windshield Wiper Recall of 400K Vehicles?

Ford Motor Company F has issued a recall for more than 400,000 vehicles due to a potential issue with windshield wipers, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.



Of the 422,613 affected vehicles, about 3% are believed to have a defect that could cause the wiper arm to behave unpredictably, stop working or even detach. Such malfunctions could reduce driver visibility and raise the likelihood of an accident, with some drivers possibly noticing inconsistent wiping speeds.



The recall covers several models, including 17,210 units of the 2021-2023 Lincoln Navigator, 79,164 units of the 2021-2023 Ford Expedition and 326,239 units of the 2022-2023 Ford Super Duty trucks, including F-250 through F-600 variants.



Per the recall report, Ford has not received any reports of crashes, injuries or fires linked to this problem. The issue appears to stem from a faulty latch retention plate in the wiper arm, which may not have been properly secured during manufacturing. Variations in component dimensions may also weaken the connection between parts, affecting performance.



To fix the issue, dealerships will examine and replace faulty wiper arms at no cost. Dealers were notified starting April 1, while owner notification letters are expected to be mailed between April 13 and April 17, with follow-up communication planned once repairs are fully available. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Recalls by Other Automakers

General Motors Company GM is recalling 271,770 vehicles in the United States due to a rearview camera issue, per NHTSA. The recall affects models including General Motors’ Chevrolet Malibu sedan. In some cases, the rearview camera may show a distorted image or no image at all, limiting the driver’s visibility behind the vehicle. Dealers will inspect General Motors’ systems and replace the rearview camera if needed.



Earlier this month, Lucid Group, Inc. LCID recalled more than 4,000 Gravity SUVs after identifying a defect in the seat belts. Per NHTSA, during unrelated safety testing in January, Lucid found that some second-row seat belt anchors had not been properly welded. This flaw could prevent the seat belts from securing passengers effectively in a crash. The issue arose after a supplier altered its manufacturing process without informing or receiving approval from Lucid. To address the problem, the automaker will inspect all affected vehicles and either install a reinforcement bracket or replace the entire seat, depending on the weld quality.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry in the last six months. Its shares have gained 6.7% against the industry’s decline of 6.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.28, lower than the industry’s 3.05.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down a penny and moved up a penny, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

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Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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