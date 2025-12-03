What's Behind Ford's EV Sales Plunge of 60% in November?

Ford’s F EV sales in the United States plunged 60.8% in November after the $7,500 federal tax credit expired. The automaker sold 166,373 vehicles in the United States last month, down 0.9% from November 2024, as electrified models felt the impact of the incentive’s end.



Hybrid sales climbed 13.6% to 16,301 units, but fully electric sales tumbled to 4,247 units, down sharply from 10,821 units in November 2024. Mustang Mach-E sales slid 49% to 3,014 units, while the F-150 Lightning fell 72% to 1,006 units. The E-Transit van dropped 82% to 227 units.



Ford Model e, the automaker's EV division, posted a $1.4 billion loss in the third quarter, bringing year-to-date losses to $3.6 billion, about $3 billion tied to current EVs like the Mach-E and Lightning, and roughly $600 million invested in next-generation EVs.



Ford is shifting its focus from large, battery-heavy vehicles to smaller, more profitable models based on its new Ford Universal EV Platform. The first of these, a midsize EV pickup expected to cost around $30,000, is scheduled to launch in 2027.



Per the company, this timeline is well underway, and it has already completed 95% sourcing. Vehicle testing is in progress, and equipment installation for the new platform will begin at the Louisville plant later this year. Ford also remains on track to start producing LFP battery cells at its Marshall, Michigan, facility before year-end. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

November Sales of Ford’s Competitors

Tesla’s TSLA registrations in France and Denmark plunged by about half in November. Sales in France were down 58% to 1,593 units, while sales in Denmark were down 49% to 534 units, despite updated Model Y versions. The Model Y ranked just 23rd in Denmark. Meanwhile, Tesla’s China-made EV sales rose 9.9% year over year, even as competition intensifies in both Europe and China.



BYD Company Limited BYDDY delivered 474,921 passenger vehicles in November, down 5.7% from the year-ago quarter, per Seeking Alpha. This included 237,540 battery-electric models, which grew 19.9% year over year, and 237,381 plug-in hybrids, which fell 22.4% from the prior year.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry year to date. Its shares have gained 26.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 31.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.32, lower than the industry’s 3.25.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2025 EPS has moved down 2 cents in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate 2026 EPS has moved up a penny in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.