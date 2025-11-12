What's Behind This China-Focused Fund's $421 Million Bet on Tencent Music Entertainment?

Key Points

Krane Funds increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment by nearly 3.9 million shares in the third quarter.

The transaction value represents about 2.5% of overall reportable assets at quarter-end.

Following the transactions, the firm holds 19 million shares valued at $421.6 million.

New York-based Krane Funds Advisors reported a purchase of nearly 3.9 million shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), increasing its stake by an estimated $126 million, according to an SEC filing on Monday.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Monday, Krane Funds Advisors increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by acquiring nearly 3.9 million additional shares during the third quarter. The post-transaction holding stands at 19 million shares valued at $421.6 million as of the filing date.

What Else to Know

The buy activity raised Krane's TME position to 12% of the 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:PDD: $792.4 million (22.5% of AUM)

NYSE:TME: $421.6 million (12% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BZ: $413.3 million (11.7% of AUM)

NYSE:YMM: $352.1 million (10% of AUM)

NYSE:VIPS: $320.4 million (9.1% of AUM)

As of Wednesday morning, shares were priced at $19.12, up 64% over the past year, which is well above the S&P 500's 14% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $19.12 Market Capitalization $30.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.4 billion

Company Snapshot

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a major digital music and audio entertainment provider in China, leveraging a multi-platform strategy to capture diverse user segments. It operates leading music streaming platforms (QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music), online karaoke (WeSing), live streaming, and audio content services in China—and it serves a broad digital consumer base in China, targeting music listeners, content creators, and entertainment enthusiasts across multiple demographics. Consistent profitability underscores its scale and operational efficiency.

Foolish Take

Krane Funds Advisors’ $126 million purchase of Tencent Music Entertainment stock reinforces its long-term conviction in China’s digital economy. The New York-based asset manager, known for its research-driven China strategies, added 3.9 million shares of TME in the third quarter, bringing its total to 19 million shares valued at $421.6 million, or a very significant roughly 12% of its 13F portfolio.



The timing aligns with Tencent Music’s strong third-quarter results, which showed revenue up 20.6% year over year to $1.2 billion, led by a 27% surge in online music services. Meanwhile, net profit jumped 36% to $302 million, fueled by rising subscription demand and a rebound in live concerts.



Krane’s decision to deepen exposure to TME complements its broader China-focused portfolio, which includes major stakes in PDD Holdings and Boss Zhipin, reflecting confidence in domestic tech and consumers more broadly. For long-term investors, the move underscores the potential of China’s entertainment platforms as the industry shifts toward higher monetization and hybrid digital–physical experiences, though regulatory and competitive pressures remain important risks.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities a fund manager must report quarterly to the SEC.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Position: The total investment or holding in a specific security or asset by an investor or fund.

Buy activity: The act of purchasing additional shares or increasing an investment in a security.

Top holdings: The largest investments or positions in a fund's portfolio by value.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or performance compared to a benchmark or index.

Filing date: The official date when a document or report is submitted to a regulatory authority.

Multi-platform strategy: A business approach using multiple digital platforms to reach a broader audience.

Operational efficiency: The ability of a company to deliver products or services cost-effectively and profitably.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



