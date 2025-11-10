What's Behind Boston Scientific's Optimism for Urology Growth?

Boston Scientific BSX delivered solid sales in the Urology franchise in the third quarter of 2025, growing 27% operationally and 5% organically. The business specializes in devices to treat various urological conditions for both male and female anatomies, including kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction and incontinence. Growth was driven by a solid international performance and the global Stone Management franchise. The Boston Scientific team had been working proactively to overcome the temporary supply-chain issues earlier in the year, aiming to steadily improve and pursue low-cost competition again.

The Axonics integration remains highly important for Boston Scientific, expanding its presence into sacral neuromodulation (SNM), a high-growth adjacency for the Urology business. The company also brings a comprehensive portfolio of products to patients around the world who are seeking tailored treatment options based on their life stage and incontinence severity. In the third quarter, performance remained below Boston Scientific’s expectations as it focuses on improving commercial execution following the unplanned commercial disruption. The company has worked through commercial model changes, some turnaround and restrengthened the team. With these developments, Boston Scientific predicts a very strong 2026 for Axonics.

Additionally, the company received approval for Axonics F15 in Europe. Boston Scientific’s strong outlook for Axonics’ business, coupled with a wide cadence of innovations across the business, supports confidence that Urology growth will improve throughout the next year.

News From BSX’s Peers

Align Technologies ALGN delivered third-quarter 2025 revenues of $995.7 million, up 1.8% year over year. Clear Aligner revenues in the third quarter reached $806 million, up 2.4% year over year and also slightly up on a sequential basis. Meanwhile, Clear Aligner volume growth was mainly driven by the EMEA, APAC and Latin American regions, as well as strong sequential growth from the APAC and Latin American regions. Align Technology has also announced a series of new product innovations for iTero Digital Solutions, a comprehensive ecosystem that includes intraoral scanners and integrated software tools.

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG third-quarter 2025 revenue totaled $2.51 billion, up 23% year over year. This was driven by growth in procedure volume, higher da Vinci system placements and an increase in the installed base of systems. In October, the FDA cleared software advancements for the Ion endoluminal system (Ion). Ion, Intuitive Surgical’s robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform, features an ultra-thin, shape-sensing catheter designed to navigate deep into the lung.

BSX Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past year, Boston Scientific shares have risen 13.1% against the industry’s 4.6% fall.



Boston Scientific is trading at a forward five-year Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 6.76X compared to the industry average of 2.95X.



See how analysts are projecting Boston Scientific’s 2025 earnings.



BSX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

