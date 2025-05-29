What's Behind The Big Stock Moves? VEEV, HBIO, TNGX...

(RTTNews) - Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) shares are up 154% at $0.72 on no specific news. The company recently reported Q1 2025 financial results and provided an update on its business. Revenue was $21.8 million for Q1 2025, a decline from $24.5 million in the same period last year. The net loss widened significantly to $50.3 million, or $1.14 per share, primarily due to a $48 million goodwill impairment, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.11 per share, in Q1 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue between $18 million and $20 million and gross margins in the 55% to 57% range.

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) are up 43.13% at $750 on no specific news. The company is developing Traditional Chinese Medicine or TCM treatments for neurocognitive disorders and infectious diseases affecting people's immune system.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) are up 15% at $2.25 on no specific news. The company is developing targeted cancer therapies and expects multiple milestones in 2025, including Phase 1/2 data updates for TNG462 and TNG260, and trial initiations for TNG456 and combination studies with daraxonrasib and zoldonrasib in Q2. Tango will also participate in the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 10.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) shares are up 17.95% at $276.83 following its Q1 2025 financial results. The provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry reported revenue of $759 million for the first quarter, a 16.7% increase from $650 million in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.97, beating analyst estimates of $1.74. GAAP net income was $226 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to $162 million, or $0.98 per share, a year earlier. For Q2, Veeva expects EPS between $1.89 and $1.90 and revenue of $766 million to $769 million. Full-year guidance projects EPS of $7.63 and revenue between $3.09 billion and $3.10 billion. I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) shares are up nearly 20% at $1.39 on no specific news. The company is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 3-5, 2025, to discuss progress on its lead program, Givastomig. A phase 1b study is evaluating Givastomig for the treatment of gastric cancer in the first-line setting in combination with standard of care, Opdivo plus chemotherapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.