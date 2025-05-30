What's Behind The Big Stock Moves? QNTM, BBNX, IMNN...

(RTTNews) - IMUNON Inc. (IMNN) shares are up 29.7% at $2.58 after closing a $3.25 million private placement with potential to raise $6.5 million more through short-term warrants priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The financing included over 7.2 million common shares (or pre-funded warrants) and warrants for 14.4 million shares at $0.45 exercise price, exercisable upon shareholder approval for three years. Its lead drug candidate is IMNN-001, under a phase III trial for the treatment of women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer, dubbed OVATION 3.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) shares are up 26% at $2.6. Earlier this week, the company and GSK plc (GSK) announced that the Phase 3 PIVOT-PO study of tebipenem HBr in complicated urinary tract infections or cUTIs, including pyelonephritis, met its primary endpoint and will stop early for efficacy. The study demonstrated non-inferiority of tebipenem HBr compared to intravenous imipenem-cilastatin based on overall response at the test-of-cure visit in hospitalized adult patients. This decision followed a recommendation by an independent data monitoring committee, or IDMC, after an interim analysis of 1,690 patients showed no new safety concerns. GSK plans to submit these data to U.S. regulatory authorities in the second half of 2025.

Shares of Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) are up 13.97% at $14.34 following the announcement of a $2.35 million global legal settlement with former CEO Dr. Raza Bokhari. The settlement resolves all outstanding disputes stemming from a proxy contest that began in January 2021 and includes payments to cover legal and other costs as per an arbitral award. The non-dilutive cash payment brings final closure to all claims between the parties, including the company's current leadership, and prevents future litigation in Canada and the U.S. Neither party admitted wrongdoing, with all affirming their actions were in the best interest of shareholders.

Shares of Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) are up 57.7% at $1.64 after the company reaffirmed its strong financial position despite recent share price volatility. CEO Dr. Darren Chhoa stated that the company's fundamentals remain solid, with subsidiaries securing sizable new contracts in the supply chain segment. He emphasized continued robust financial performance and progress on Basel's acquisition-driven growth strategy. The Singapore-based orthopedic and neurosurgery services provider remains well-positioned to capitalize on rising healthcare demand across Southeast Asia, backed by a 20-year track record and strong corporate relationships.

Beta Bionics Inc. (BBNX) shares are up 10.42% at $16.96. Earlier in the month, the company reported Q1 2025 results and raised full-year guidance. Revenue rose 36% year-over-year to $17.6 million, driven by 360% growth in its pharmacy benefit plan or PBP channel. The installed base surged 291% to 19,151 users, with 3,853 new patient starts—71% of whom came from multiple daily injections. The company now expects 2025 revenue of $82-$87 million, up from prior guidance of $80-$85 million, and higher PBP reimbursement penetration.

