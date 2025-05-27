What's Behind The Big Stock Moves? GYRE, KYTX, TNGX...

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) are up nearly 17.73% at $2.49 despite no stock-related news. The contract research organization, which provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery services as well as research models, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025. The company recently reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025. Revenue was $124.3 million, a 4.4 percent increase from $119.0 million in the prior-year quarter. The growth was driven by a 9.1 percent increase in Research Models and Services revenue, partially offset by a 2.8% decline in Discovery segment revenue. Net loss narrowed to $14.9 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $48.1 million, or $1.86 per share in the same period last year.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) shares are up 16.52% at $1.34 after the company announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement by maintaining the threshold for 10 consecutive trading days. The update follows a strong fiscal 2024 for ABVC, with revenue up 234 percent, operating expenses down 21 percent, and EPS improving by 77 percent. The company also signed three major licensing deals valued at up to $660 million in potential milestone and royalty payments, and is currently in early discussions to co-develop Phase III-ready candidates for MDD and ADHD.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc. (GYRE) shares are up 15.38% at $10.02 after the company announced the pricing of a $20 million public offering. The offering includes approximately 2.22 million shares of common stock at $9.00 per share, with an option for underwriters to purchase up to 0.33 million additional shares. Gyre plans to use the proceeds to advance its Phase 2 trial of F351 for MASH-associated liver fibrosis in the U.S., and for R&D, manufacturing scale-up, working capital, and other corporate purposes. The company is also progressing a broader pipeline in China through Gyre Pharmaceuticals.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc. (KYTX) is up 19.16% at $2.70 following a series of positive clinical and financial developments. The company has completed enrollment in its pivotal Phase 2 KYSA-8 trial for stiff person syndrome or SPS, with topline data expected in the first half of 2026. Additionally, Kyverna has received FDA alignment to advance KYV-101 into a registrational Phase 3 trial for myasthenia gravis or MG, with interim data anticipated in the second half of 2025. The company also plans to file an investigational new drug application for KYV-102, a next-generation CAR T-cell therapy, in the second half of 2025.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) is up 15.72% at $2.12 after announcing its participation in the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. CEO Dr. Barbara Weber is set to join a fireside chat on June 10, 2025. The clinical-stage biotech company is advancing multiple oncology programs, with key milestones expected in the second half of 2025. These include a clinical data update for TNG462, enrollment initiation for the Phase 1/2 trial of TNG456, and combination trials with daraxonrasib and zoldonrasib. Additionally, clinical data for TNG260 is anticipated in the second half of the year, reflecting continued pipeline momentum in precision cancer therapy.

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) are up 12.90% at $1.22 after the company announced its participation in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 5, 2025. The digital health company, known for its handheld whole-body ultrasound devices, recently reported first-quarter 2025 financial results. Revenue rose 20% year-over-year to $21.2 million, compare to the revenue of $17.2 million in the same period last year. Net loss narrowed to $14.0 million or $0.06 per share, compared to a loss of $21.8 million or $0.10 per share in the same period last year. For the full year 2025, Butterfly reiterated its revenue guidance of $96 million to $100 million, compare to the total revenue of $82.06 in the full year 2024 and expects an adjusted EBITDA loss between $37 million and $42 million, compare to the adjusted EBITDA loss of $38.9 million in the full year 2024.

