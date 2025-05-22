What's Behind The Big Stock Moves?

(RTTNews) - Instil Bio Inc. (TIL) is up 48.40% at $24.07 after positive updates on IMM2510/AXN-2510, a PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody. The Phase 2 trial of IMM2510/AXN-2510 in first-line NSCLC in China is on track to complete enrollment by Q3 2025, with initial results expected later this year. Early monotherapy data show a 23 percent ORR in relapsed/refractory NSCLC. Instil also plans to launch a U.S. Phase 1b/2 trial in solid tumors by 2025, potentially accelerating global development. Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) are up 24.57% at $1.72 following updates on its potential merger with Betaliq and progress on the Optejet user-filled device or UFD. The company continues to negotiate the merger, extending the exclusivity period until June 7, 2025. Development of the Optejet UFD is on track for U.S. regulatory filing in September 2025, with potential commercial opportunities in various markets.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is up 19.03% at $30.50 following updates on the company's ongoing clinical trials and strong pipeline progress. The company expects topline data throughout 2025, including the second quarter data from the VTX3232 study in early Parkinson's disease and H2 readouts from both the VTX2735 study in recurrent pericarditis and the VTX3232 study in obesity and cardiometabolic risk factors. The company is advancing its NLRP3 inhibitor portfolio, which includes VTX3232 and VTX2735, with promising results expected from Phase 2 trials in multiple indications.

Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) are up 16.26% at $2.43 following the announcement of a virtual KOL event on June 3, 2025, to discuss interim data from the NEXICART-2 trial of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. The event will feature leading experts sharing insights on the promising CAR-T therapy. NXC-201 has received FDA's RMAT and Orphan Drug Designation.

Inogen, Inc. (INGN) is up 12.42% on no specific news. The company recently reported Q1 2025 financial results. Revenue for the quarter increased 5.5 percent year-over-year to $82.3 million, compared to $78 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss narrowed to $6.2 million or $0.25 per share compared to $14.6 million or $0.62 per share in the first quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, Inogen expects revenue between $352 million and $355 million, compared to the total revenue of $335.7 million in the full year 2024, with adjusted EBITDA breakeven. Second quarter 2025 revenue is projected to range from $89 million to $91 million, compared to the total revenue of $88.8 million in the prior year quarter.

