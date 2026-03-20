What's Behind a $49 Million Bet on This Energy Tech Stock Up 33% Amid Pending Buyout?

Key Points

Whitebox Advisors added 242,395 shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $49.12 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $51.92 million, reflecting both trading and stock price moves.

The fund's quarter-end stake was 560,001 shares valued at $115.49 million

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On February 17, 2026, Whitebox Advisors disclosed it bought 242,395 shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), an estimated $49.12 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing published February 17, 2026, Whitebox Advisors increased its holding in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) by 242,395 shares last quarter. The estimated transaction value was $49.12 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund finished the period holding 560,001 shares valued at $115.49 million. The net position change, which reflects both trading and market price effects, totaled $51.92 million for the quarter.

What else to know

This was a buy, bringing the stake to 1.64% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CADE: $128.52 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE:GTLS: $115.49 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSE:CMA: $108.66 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:CYBR: $76.28 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:LBRDK: $71.77 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of Friday, Chart Industries shares were priced at $207.03, up 33.3% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $207.03 Market capitalization $9.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.26 billion Net income (TTM) $40.7 million

Company snapshot

Chart Industries manufactures engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries, including cryogenic tanks, heat exchangers, and specialty products.

The firm generates revenue by designing, producing, and servicing equipment used in gas storage, distribution, and processing, with offerings spanning new equipment sales, aftermarket services, and leasing solutions.

It serves a global customer base in energy, industrial gas, hydrogen, LNG, biogas, CO2 capture, aerospace, and related specialty sectors.

Chart Industries is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and solutions for the energy and industrial gas markets, operating on a global scale. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and technical expertise to address complex needs in cryogenics, gas processing, and specialty end markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Chart sits at the center of multiple industrial tailwinds, from LNG infrastructure to carbon capture and data center energy demand. Orders reached $5.68 billion last year, up 13.4%, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.33, while backlog climbed 21.5% to nearly $5.9 billion, giving the business real visibility into future revenue. That kind of pipeline matters in a capital-intensive business where timing and execution drive returns.



But the real story is the pending acquisition. Shareholders have already approved a deal that would pay $210 per share in cash, with closing expected in the second quarter of 2026. With shares trading just below that level, the upside is less about multiple expansion and more about deal completion and timing.



Within a portfolio already tilted toward cyclicals and event-driven positions, this fits cleanly. The transaction has cleared a few important hurdles, garnering board approval from both companies and an affirmative vote from Chart shareholders. It’s expected to close closer to the middle of the year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool recommends Liberty Broadband. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.