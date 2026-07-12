What's Behind a $211,680 CEO Sale at Vicor While AI Demand Drives 20% Revenue Growth?

Key Points

Vicor's CEO disposed of 700.0 shares at $302.40 per share, resulting in a transaction value of $211,680 on July 6, 2026.

The disposal represented 0.0082% of total beneficial equity, which remains at about 8.5 million shares following the transaction.

Vinciarelli holds 8.3 million shares directly and 167,000 shares indirectly through the Patrizio Vinciarelli Irrevocable Trust U/A Dated 12/21/2012.

10 stocks we like better than Vicor ›

Patrizio Vinciarelli, the chairman & CEO of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR), sold 700 shares of common stock at $302.40 per share for a total value of $211,680 on July 6, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $211,680 Shares sold (direct) 700.0 Post-transaction shares (total) 8,514,515 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 8,347,390 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 167,125

Key questions

What was the underlying mechanism for this transaction?

The sale was executed automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Vinciarelli on February 26, 2026, which allows insiders to set a predetermined schedule for stock sales to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information.

The sale was executed automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Vinciarelli on February 26, 2026, which allows insiders to set a predetermined schedule for stock sales to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information. How do the insider's total equity holdings break down post-transaction?

Vinciarelli retains direct ownership of 8,347,390 shares and indirect ownership of 167,125 shares held as Trustee for the Patrizio Vinciarelli Irrevocable Trust U/A Dated 12/21/2012, which was established for the benefit of his child.

Vinciarelli retains direct ownership of 8,347,390 shares and indirect ownership of 167,125 shares held as Trustee for the Patrizio Vinciarelli Irrevocable Trust U/A Dated 12/21/2012, which was established for the benefit of his child. In what market context did this disposal occur?

The shares were sold at $302.40 per share, while the equity maintained a one-year return of close to 500% as of the July 6, 2026 transaction date.

The shares were sold at $302.40 per share, while the equity maintained a one-year return of close to 500% as of the July 6, 2026 transaction date. What is the company's current financial profile?

Vicor Corporation reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $471.7 million and net income of $136.7 million, operating as a designer and manufacturer of modular power components with a market capitalization of $11.3 billion as of the July 6, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-06) $285.34 Market Capitalization $11.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $471.7 million Net Income (TTM) $136.7 million

Company Snapshot

Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes modular power components and systems, including brick-format DC-DC converters and complementary power management solutions that efficiently convert electrical power for diverse industrial and commercial applications.

The company generates revenue through the sale of specialized power conversion and management products to original equipment manufacturers and system integrators across multiple end markets, leveraging its proprietary technology and manufacturing capabilities.

Vicor serves a global customer base spanning the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other international markets, targeting industries requiring high-performance power conversion solutions for mission-critical applications.

Vicor Corporation is a leading provider of modular power conversion solutions with a market capitalization of $11.3 billion and TTM revenues of $471.7 million. The company maintains a strong operational footprint with 1,074 employees and demonstrates robust profitability, generating $136.7 million in net income over the trailing twelve months. Vicor's competitive positioning is anchored in its specialized expertise in power component design and manufacturing, enabling it to serve demanding applications where efficiency and reliability are paramount.

What this transaction means for investors

Vinciarelli parted with 700 shares while still holding more than 8.3 million directly, so he sold roughly eight-thousandths of a percent of his stake under a plan he set in February. When someone sitting on a multibillion-dollar position lets a sliver go on a preset schedule, it’s not worth finding a signal to read into it. Yes, he's been selling out more aggressively since November (when he reported close to 10 million shares), but again, he still owns a very large stake.



Meanwhile, Vicor has had strong demand behind its recent stock run. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 20% to $113 million as its power modules found their way into AI accelerators, and the real eye-opener was a one-year backlog that jumped 70% in a single quarter to $301 million, with bookings running above two times billings. Vinciarelli attributed the growth to rising demand across high-performance compute, automatic test equipment, and industrial, aerospace, and defense applications, and management guided to roughly $570 million in revenue for 2026 and is planning a second fab to break capacity constraints.



For long-term investors, the insider sale is noise. The signal is whether Vicor can build fast enough to convert that backlog, and whether its high-margin licensing business, currently on hold pending 2027 litigation, per the latestearnings call becomes the real prize.

Should you buy stock in Vicor right now?

Before you buy stock in Vicor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vicor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,679!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,805!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 929% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 12, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.