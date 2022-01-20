What’s an attractive fixed income instrument to play rising rates?

Over the weekend, Barron’s Roundtable released their widely read top stock & fund picks for 2022 (click here). One of the Roundtable Members, David Giroux (T Rowe Price CIO and Portfolio Manager) said “...The asset class with the most attractive risk/reward profile is leveraged loans”.

Astoria concurs. In short, senior loans have historically demonstrated the ability to participate in a rising rate environment. As there are now 4 rate hikes priced into the market, many (Barron’s Roundtable, Astoria, etc.) view senior loans as uniquely positioned in 2022.

For these reasons SRLN is a top holding in our Enhanced Income Model, as well as one of our top ETF picks for 2022. In case you haven’t read our 10 ETF Themes for 2022 report, we attached a link below. For what it’s worth, this piece is by far the most widely read among our publications each year.

The objective of Astoria’s Enhanced Income model is to deliver close to a 4% yield while taking on additional credit/rate risk compared to the AGG index. There are no guarantees that this objective can or will be reached. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your financial advisor to determine if SRLN or Astoria’s Enhanced Income model is suitable for your risk tolerance.

