What's Ahead for the 10 Stocks That Have Driven Over 80% of U.S. Market Returns So Far in 2023

So far, 2023 has been a remarkable year for U.S. equities markets, with the S&P 500 index staging a 10% rally, defying recession fears. However, behind this seemingly positive performance lies a concerning trend.

A select group of technology giants, commonly referred to as the ‘FAANG’ megacaps [minus Netflix (US:NFLX)], have been driving the majority of these gains, casting a shadow over the broader market's performance.

These 10 stocks, fueled by the AI frenzy, have played a pivotal role in pushing the S&P 500 into positive territory for the year.

The year-to-date returns of these companies speak volumes about their influence:

Collectively, these 10 stocks have accounted for more than 80% of broader US index gains in 2023.

The heat map below shows the year to date return by sector and stock:

What sets these tech behemoths apart is their aggressive cost-cutting measures, which have improved their earnings power compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the declining pace of interest rate hikes by the FED in recent months has played a significant role in supporting the valuation of these traditionally high-multiple stocks, further fueling their re-ascent.

Staggering Influence

The magnitude of this group's influence is staggering, with their collective performance driving more than $2 trillion in total market cap growth so far this year. It is a testament to the growing dominance of the tech and AI sectors in the market, particularly in a year when ChatGPT, powered by OpenAI, has become a household name.

Microsoft's $10 billion investment in OpenAI, coupled with its integration of generative AI into Bing, exemplified its commitment to the changing landscape of technology with the AI revolution. NVIDIA stock, on the other hand, has established itself as America's most valuable chipmaker, catering to the demands of machine learning models with its powerful A100 chips.

However, while the remarkable gains of these select AI-related stocks paint an enticing picture, they also raise concerns about market breadth. Market breadth refers to the extent to which gains are distributed across a wide range of companies. When only a handful of stocks drive the majority of gains, it signals higher risk in the market. Currently, market breadth is exceptionally narrow, with these ten companies comprising over ~30% of the entire index's market capitalization.

Staying Power

The broader market's performance is being masked by the dominance of these few AI-related firms. The question remains: for how long can this trend continue? A variety of market pressures, from rising interest rates to banking uncertainties, may introduce additional challenges in the near future.

This situation marks a stark contrast to 2022 when the tech sector endured a challenging period, battered by the Federal Reserve's initiation of the rate hiking cycle aimed at curbing high inflation. However, as bank runs captured headlines earlier this year, investors sought refuge in the tech sector. With limited exposure to the financial sector and the growing momentum of new trends like artificial intelligence, tech companies became an attractive option.

Last year was undeniably bleak for the tech industry, with the Nasdaq Composite index experiencing a staggering 33% slide. Amazon slid by 50%, Meta and Tesla fell by more than 60% and Apple was not prone to losses with a smaller retracement of around 27%.

The tech sector's vulnerability to the Fed’s interest rate hikes, coupled with its emphasis on growth, made it especially susceptible to the sharp rise in borrowing costs. Nevertheless, the Nasdaq has made a strong comeback in 2023, posting a 25% year-to-date gain, outperforming the broader S&P 500.

While these stocks have been broader winners in 2023, there have also been losers in other sectors. Oil and gas giant Chevron (US:CVX) is down 14.2%, while healthcare heavyweights Pfizer (US:PFE) is down 26.6%, Abbvie (US:ABBV) is down 14.9% and Johnson and Johnson (US:JNJ) is off by 12.6%. In the Financials sector Bank of America (US:BAC) has retreated by 14.5% and Charles Schwab (US:SCHW) is sharply lower with 35.5% of losses YTD.

As we move forward, it will be essential to monitor the dynamics of these AI-related firms and their impact on the broader market. While their remarkable gains have propelled the S&P 500 to annual heights, it begs to question whether more opportunities lay in stocks with smaller market caps that are trading on “cheaper valuations”.

The heat map below shows the forward PE ratio for the S&P 500 and highlights the valuation disparity between sectors.