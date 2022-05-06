What's Ahead for SoFi Technologies in (SOFI) Q1 Earnings?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 10, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $281.94 million, flat sequentially. The top line is likely to have benefited from strength across all three of SoFi's business segments — Lending, Financial Services and Technology Platform. Strength across both member and product growth is likely to have acted as another tailwind.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss in the to-be-reported quarter currently stands at 14 cents per share, which compares favorably with the loss of 15 cents per share reported in fourth-quarter 2021.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SoFi Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SoFi Technologies has an Earnings ESP of -10.71% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SoFi Technologies, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Stantec STN has an Earnings ESP of +8.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stantec has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.3% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.1%, on average.

Stantec’s shares have surged 3.5% in the past year.

Affirm AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +29.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Affirm has a long-term earnings growth of 19.4%.

Marqeta MQ has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Marqeta has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.8% for the current year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.