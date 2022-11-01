What's Ahead for Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q3 Earnings?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, indicating growth of 14% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from OPEN's continued market expansion efforts and increase in home purchases. The consensus mark matches the upper end of Opendoor Technologies’ guided range of $2.20-$2.60 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 37 cents per share, indicating a plunge of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Opendoor Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Opendoor Technologies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

