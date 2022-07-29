What's Ahead for Opendoor Technologies' (OPEN) in Q2 Earnings?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.14 billion, indicating growth of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter. The top line is likely to have benefited from the company's continued market expansion efforts and increase in home purchases. Demand for the company’s digital product is likely to have acted as another tailwind. The consensus mark lies within the company’s guided range of $4.10-$4.30 billion.

Healthy margins (due to structural price and cost improvements) are likely to have driven the company’s bottom line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 14 cents per share, indicating year-over-year surge of more than 100%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Opendoor Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Opendoor Technologies Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Opendoor Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Opendoor Technologies has an Earnings ESP of -9.30% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUMN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP has an Earnings ESP of +7.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.

TuSimple has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.6% for the current year. TSP has an expected revenue growth rate of 135.8% for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 74.4% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.