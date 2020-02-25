What's Ahead for ICF International's (ICFI) Q4 Earnings?

ICF International, Inc. ICFI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 27, after market close.

We observe that the stock has rallied 17.7% in the past year compared with 22.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Top-Line Expectations

Strength across both government and commercial clients is likely to have benefited ICF International’s fourth-quarter 2019 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $402.14 million, indicating growth of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

In third-quarter 2019, total revenues of $373.9 million increased 12.3% year over year.

Bottom-Line Expectations

Operating efficiency is likely to have boosted ICF International’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.24 per share, indicating year-over-year increase of 5.9%.

In third-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings per share were $1.12, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for ICF International this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ICF International has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

