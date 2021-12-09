What Zillow Sees Coming in 2022

Real estate tracking company and former occasional buyer Zillow (ZG) has recently taken a beating in the housing market. Troubles with the company's algorithm basically pulled the company out of the iBuying concept.

While that should put Zillow on the back foot, it didn't stop the company from rolling out a set of predictions for the 2022 housing market. I'm bullish on Zillow, though with a few caveats. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

A look at Zillow stock so far this year says one of two things: disaster or opportunity. Zillow spent most of January in the same position as December. However, February prompted a major upward spike. That spike brought the company to over $200 a share and lasted about a week.

From there, the company began a long slide downward. That slide featured a few points of recovery, but never lasted any length of time. Zillow share prices are currently at levels not seen since July 2020.

However, Zillow's predictions for the 2022 housing market are about as rosy as they get. Zillow looks for the seller's market to continue through much of 2022. It also looks for the U.S. Sun Belt to continue as the biggest name in homebuying through the year. Finally, the growing flexible work movement will continue impacting housing decisions.

In fact, Zillow calls for the 2022 housing market to be just slightly milder than the 2021 housing market. Continued price growth and sales volume is expected, however. Zillow looks for 11% home value growth in 2022.

That's expansive, but not quite as expansive as the 19.5% seen in 2021. Zillow also looks for the housing shortage to continue, though perhaps not as bad as it was in 2021.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Zillow has a Hold consensus rating. That's based on six Buys, nine Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Zillow price target of $89.33 implies 43.9% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $50 per share to a high of $130 per share.

Still the Leader

The good part about Zillow right now is that it's still a force to be reckoned with in real estate. Additionally, real estate is still a very big market right now. That combination of factors makes Zillow an attractive prospect.

However, there are plenty of caveats that go into considering Zillow as an investment. Zillow's forecast for another bang-up year of housing sales sounds great. Especially if you're selling a house.

However, it's easy to wonder if Zillow's vested interest in a bang-up market continuing colored the forecast at all. Additionally, Zillow doesn't seem to have factored inflation into the growth of housing costs. Sure, housing prices are up. However, so too is the price of gas, up at least $1 a gallon in most places since January. Almost everything's price is up. So why should it be a surprise that housing costs will go up as well?

Zillow also projects that young people — particularly Gen Z but some Millennials as well — will be looking into buying second homes. Whether it's a vacation home or an investment property of some sort, apparently young people will be looking to expand their portfolios in real estate.

Certainly, some young people will find real estate more palatable than bonds, stocks, or even cryptocurrency. However, Zillow's predictions of a seller's market through 2022 make rampant second home buying for the younger consumers seem unlikely.

Zillow's predictions do have every possibility of coming true. Several of them, however, seem to be at odds with previously-observed macroeconomic trends.

Concluding Views

Zillow's trend forecasting may be a bit pie-in-the-sky. Yet, there's no denying that Zillow is a major force in connecting people to real estate. After the housing market we saw in 2021, nothing seems impossible any more.

Zillow is priced at some of the lowest levels we've seen, and this in the midst of a massive housing market. Granted, Zillow is struggling under some problems. Its recent hefty losses in homebuying may have hurt it. Its predictions for 2022 may be exaggerated.

In the end, Zillow is still a force to be reckoned with.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

​Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates. Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.