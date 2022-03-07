What You Should Know Before Stitch Fix's (SFIX) Q2 Earnings

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX is expected to register an increase in its top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported number when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Mar 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues currently stands at $516 million, suggesting a rise of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second quarter’s loss is pegged at 28 cents, indicating a deterioration from the year-earlier quarter’s loss per share of 20 cents. The consensus estimate has been stable over the past 30 days.



A glimpse of this online personal-styling service provider’s performance shows that it delivered an earnings surprise of 90.7% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Factors at Play

Continued growth in the active client base is a significant driver for Stitch Fix. SFIX has been experiencing strength across both Fix and Freestyle offerings for a while now. Management rolled out the Freestyle drive that offers quite a distinct shopping experience. This platform allows customers to discover and buy curated items according to their style, preferences, fit and size. Stitch Fix strongly focuses on expanding its digital capabilities and personalized shopping to offer clients the best-in-class service.



Stitch Fix is constantly leveraging product innovation, evolving assortments and using personalized experience to add clients. All these efforts coupled with immense strength across its Women’s, Kids and the U.K. businesses are most likely to have fueled the top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The performance in the fiscal second quarter is also likely to have benefited from a continued expansion of the Fix Preview, which is enhancing clients’ experience. On its last earnings call, management had projected net revenues of $505-$520 million for the fiscal second quarter, suggesting 0-3% growth from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



On the flip side, any deleverage in SG&A expenses might have affected SFIX’s bottom line in the quarter under review. Management has been making investments in business operations, technology and infrastructure for a while. In addition, SFIX continues witnessing higher raw material, shipping and product costs as well as global supply-chain bottlenecks. These factors might dampen the bottom-line results for second-quarter fiscal 2022. For the same quarter, Stitch Fix had earlier guided adjusted EBITDA of a negative $5 million to a positive $5 million with a margin of down 1% to up 1%.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Stitch Fix this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Although Stitch Fix currently has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

