What You Should Know Ahead of Abercrombie's (ANF) Q3 Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Nov 24, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 125.8%. However, it has a negative earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average, for the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter loss of 6 cents has been unchanged in the past 30 days. However, the loss estimate is narrower than the loss per share of 54 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $735.3 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Key Factors to Note

Abercrombie has been witnessing adverse impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, which have been hurting the top line. Sales have been primarily impacted by the pandemic-induced store closures and consumers’ altered shopping habits. Consequently, revenues have been dismal across both Hollister and Abercrombie brands.

On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management highlighted that although stores gradually opened in the fiscal second quarter, traffic has been considerably low as compared to the year-ago levels. Moreover, management expected these trends and the pandemic-related uncertainties to persist in the near term. It projected a year-over-year sales decline of 15-20% for the third quarter.



Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to expand digital and omni-channel capabilities are likely to have provided some cushion. The robust online demand has been aiding the otherwise drab top line since the onset of the pandemic. Improved online traffic, conversion and AUR have been the primary drivers for the company’s strong digital sales in the past few quarters. We expect the robust contribution from digital sales to have partly offset the soft in-store sales in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, the company’s cost-containment measures paid off in the last reported quarter, with gross margin expansion and the return to positive bottom-line results. Lower stores and distribution expenses as well as marketing, general and administrative expenses have aided the bottom line. Further, lower promotional and clearance activities have boosted the gross margin. Continued gains from cost-containment efforts are likely to get reflected in the company’s margins and bottom-line results in the fiscal third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Abercrombie this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Abercrombie has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

