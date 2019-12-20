What You Should Know About Option Prices

A common question for investors new to options is, how do people come up with those prices? For example, the Nasdaq-100 closed at 8580.62 on Wednesday, December 18. Anyone watching the 8500 strike put option expiring on Friday, January 17 could see that those who wanted to buy this option were bidding 83.00 to buy it; traders would call this the “bid” price. Those who wanted to sell this option were offering it for sale at 84.90; traders would call this the “offer” or “ask” price because that’s what potential sellers were asking of buyers.

But what should we know about those prices?

Like nearly every other asset, the price of an option is determined by supply and demand. It would be fair to say that the market believed the fair value of this option was midway between the bid price, 83.00, and the ask price, 84.90. So the market believed this option was worth approximately 83.95 at that moment. Market makers demand a small discount from this price as the cost of providing liquidity to a seller; this is the bid price. They similarly demand a small premium to this price as the cost of providing liquidity to a buyer; this is the ask price. That doesn’t mean a buyer would be forced to pay 84.90, they might be willing to pay 84.50 and could enter a limit order to buy at that price and it would be reasonable but not certain to believe that order would be filled.

For decades option users have realized that if you know the specifics regarding an option including expiration date and strike price, plus a few other bits like the current price of the underlying asset, the risk-free interest rate, and how volatile the underlying asset would be during the life of the option it would be possible to know exactly how much the option is worth. Not just the current price expressed in the market but what the option would actually be worth.

Most of these inputs are knowable (strike price and expiration date) or observable (price of the underlying and the risk-free interest rate). The only input we can’t know is how volatile the underlying asset will be during the life of the option; that would require us to see into the future.

But options trade actively so the market has come to a meeting of the minds as to what the price should be. By taking that price and all the knowable or observable inputs it is possible to use an option pricing model to work backward and calculate the volatility input implied by the observed option price. This is appropriately called the “implied volatility.” We’ll discuss implied volatility further in later posts.

So an option price actually reflects the volatility in the price of the underlying asset expected during the life of the option. You will often hear traders who are long options say they are “long volatility” because a long option position usually benefits from more realized volatility, that is, greater changes in the price of the underlying asset. A short option position, like a PutWrite or covered call, usually benefits from less volatility.

Investors can use several NDX option strategies like PutWrite, covered call, vertical spreads, calendar spreads and many others without understanding the intricacies of option pricing and volatility. But it builds confidence to understand that more volatility of prices will generally help long option positions and less volatility will usually help short option positions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.