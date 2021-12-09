What You Should Be Doing Now With Your Money

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Like you, I’ve been run ragged with all the negative news over the past year.

Source: xalien / Shutterstock.com

Together, the country faced the emergence of the delta and omicron variants of the ever-persistent coronavirus, looming threats of inflation and fragile, nervous investors that caused the market to surge or plummet on the most innocuous of news stories.

But we have learned from all of this, and we know that we must be ready to deal with anything — and everything — life could possibly throw our way.

And with the New Year at our doorstep, most folks feel a healthy mix of hope and anxiety at what may come with 2022.

Louis Navellier and Luke Lango — two legendary investors in their respective niches — and I all felt similarly earlier this year.

BEFORE JAN 1: Get Our 2022 Hypergrowth Playbook

So, we began asking:

How can we equip our readers to thrive over the upcoming months?

How can we show them how to brace themselves against all the factors working against us — and do more than just keep their heads above water?

The answer was simple for us: We needed to ready our readers for the threats we can see — and approach those we don’t yet know with the same methods we’ve used against adversity before.

Born from this idea is the Early Warning Summit 2022, which aired yesterday afternoon.

But if you missed it, don’t worry. I’ll show you how to catch the replay in just a moment…

Prepare Now, Prosper Later

The collaboration between Luke, Louis and me is a bit of a surprising one, considering how differently each of us approaches our investment ideas.

Luke and I are more “top-down” or “macro” investors; we identify the big trends shaping the economy and dive down into company specifics to find the winners.

In fact, in 2020, Luke was named the #1 stock picker by TipRanks . In just a matter of a few short years, Luke has managed to uncover 17 stocks that have soared more than 1,000%.

. In just a matter of a few short years, Luke has managed to uncover 17 stocks that have soared more than 1,000%. And this year, as you well know, I closed another 10X winner in a trade on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), now having more than 40 1,000%+ winners in my track record.

After 12 Months, We’re Finally Allowing New Members

Louis, on the other hand, takes more of a “bottom-up” approach, focusing on the detailed numbers that signal whether a company’s stock is about to take off, though he certainly pays attention to the big picture as well.

In 2021 alone, Louis has booked some big winners, like 155% from Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)… 123% from Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)… and 396% from AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF).

As you can see, all three of our strategies work — and the three of us are all on the same page about the opportunities to grow wealth in 2022.

So, during the Early Warning Summit, we revealed specific recommendations to help investors get on the right side of 2022.

While we sat down, Louis also went over his favorite stock for this upcoming year.

You can watch the replay of yesterday’s event now and learn how our systems work… and how Louis, Luke and I have been able to pick some of this upcoming year’s biggest winners.

Even this morning, we were fielding dozens of calls from folks asking for more details.

Catch the replay now to get the scoop… and our four new stock recommendations.

Regards,

Eric Fry

P.S. Growth investors Louis Navellier, Luke Lango and I just revealed 4 FREE hypergrowth stock picks for 2022. Get the name and ticker symbols here.

The post What You Should Be Doing Now With Your Money appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.