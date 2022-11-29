What You Need to Know From UnitedHealth's (UNH) Latest Outlook

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH recently announced its financial guidance for 2022 and 2023, prior to its annual Investor Conference. One of the largest health insurance companies coming up with a clear picture for 2023 gives us an idea about how the overall industry is likely to perform going ahead.

For 2022, UnitedHealth estimates revenues to be around $324 billion, a bit higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $323.1 billion. For 2023, the company expects the top line to be within the range of $357-$360 billion, higher than the consensus mark of $352.6 billion.

Growing strength in its UnitedHealthcare and Optum segments is likely to support growth. Increasing memberships are likely to aid its premium collection and service fees.

The company expects adjusted net earnings to be within the range of $21.85-$22.05 per share for 2022 compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.01. Next year, the metric is expected to be in the $24.40-$24.90 per share range compared with the consensus mark of $24.89. UNH expects operating cash flow to be within $27-$28 billion.

Growing government and health services businesses and recovery in commercial business are likely to drive UnitedHealth’s results in the coming days. The latest outlook is important as we can now gauge how other companies are going to perform. Similar improvements are expected to be a common theme for the health insurance industry players.

UNH’s revenues witnessed a CAGR of 10.6% from 2015 to 2021. A strong market position and an attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings should help it retain its momentum.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

UnitedHealth currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Elevance Health Inc. ELV, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN and Inventiva S.A. IVA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Elevance Health’s full-year earnings is currently pegged at $29.02 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. ELV beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN Healthcare’s current year bottom line indicates a 44% improvement from the prior-year reported number. The consensus estimate for AMN’s top line also indicates 30.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inventiva’s 2022 bottom line indicates an 11.3% year-over-year improvement. IVA has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past 60 days against none in the opposite direction.

