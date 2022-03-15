What You Need to Know Before This Fed Meeting, Pt 3

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) highly anticipated meeting gets underway tomorrow, March 15. The two-day gathering will conclude at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, with comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about monetary policy and the overall state of the U.S. and global economy. CME Group's FedWatch tool projects a 25-50 basis-point rate hike from the central bank at the meeting's conclusion.

It's safe to say all eyes are on the Fed. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation spiking stateside, and Covid-19 cases dropping, the Fed's actions and subsequent comments will go far in shaping how the rest of the year unfolds. To help unpack this monumental week for Wall Street, we asked Richard Miller, Market Researcher at TipRanks, to weigh in with some broader thoughts on the matters at hand.

This is part three of a mega-Fed series, so stay tuned for more!

One thing is certain in this market, the markets despise uncertainty. Looking ahead as the Fed raises rates, the average investor can expect more volatility, especially in the already hard-hit tech and growth sectors of the stock market. Some investors are choosing to treat this downtrend as a buying opportunity while others are running for the hills.

