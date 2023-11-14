What You Need to Know Ahead of Alibaba's (BABA) Q2 Earnings

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 16.



For the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $31.01 billion, suggesting a 6.5% rise from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $2.11 per share, indicating growth of 15.9% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The figure has moved 2.3% south in the past 30 days.



Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.2%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-eps-surprise | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Factors to Consider

Alibaba’s solid momentum across the China and international commerce retail businesses are likely to have aided the performance of Taobao and Tmall Group and International Digital Commerce Group, respectively.



Growing online physical goods GMV at Taobao and Tmall and increasing merchant spending on advertisements might have benefited the China commerce retail business during the fiscal second quarter. Strength in the consumer electronics category might have been a plus.



The well-performing Trendyol e-commerce business is likely to have contributed to the performance of the International commerce retail division during the quarter under review. Strength across Lazada and AliExpress is expected to have been another positive.



Apart from e-commerce, strong momentum across domestic consumer logistics services and international fulfillment solution services is expected to have benefited the Cainiao Smart Logistics Network segment during the quarter under review.



Solid online entertainment and improving offline entertainment businesses are likely to have aided the fiscal second quarter performance of Digital Media and Entertainment Group.



Its robust cloud segment is expected to have sustained its momentum in the to-be-reported quarter, with strength among customers in the financial services, education, electric power and automobile industries.



However, increasing macroeconomic challenges in China are expected to have hurt Alibaba’s prospects in the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alibaba this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below.



BABA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -3.88%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model indicates they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Costco Wholesale COST has an Earnings ESP of +4.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Costco is set to announce its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 14. COST shares have gained 29.6% year to date.



Synopsys SNPS has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Synopsys is set to announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 29. SNPS shares have declined 24.9% year to date.



Snowflake SNOW has an Earnings ESP of +67.33% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Snowflake is set to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 29. SNOW shares have gained 86% year to date.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.