What You Need To Know About Waitr Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WTRH) Investor Composition

Every investor in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Waitr Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$125m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Waitr Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Waitr Holdings?

NasdaqGS:WTRH Ownership Breakdown December 21st 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Waitr Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Waitr Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:WTRH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Waitr Holdings. Morgan Stanley, Investment Banking and Brokerage Investments is currently the company's largest shareholder with 4.8% of shares outstanding. Tilman Fertitta is the second largest shareholder owning 4.1% of common stock, and Christopher Meaux holds about 3.7% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Waitr Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Waitr Holdings Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$11m worth of the US$125m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 55% of Waitr Holdings. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Waitr Holdings (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

