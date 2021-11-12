What You Need To Know About Vista Outdoor Inc.'s (NYSE:VSTO) Investor Composition

A look at the shareholders of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Vista Outdoor has a market capitalization of US$2.5b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vista Outdoor.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vista Outdoor?

NYSE:VSTO Ownership Breakdown November 12th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Vista Outdoor. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Vista Outdoor, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:VSTO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 7.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. With 8.4% and 7.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Gates Capital Management, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Christopher Metz, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Vista Outdoor

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Vista Outdoor Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$34m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Vista Outdoor. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Vista Outdoor better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vista Outdoor (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

