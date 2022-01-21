What You Need To Know About Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VTYX) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Ventyx Biosciences is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$726m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Ventyx Biosciences.

NasdaqGS:VTYX Ownership Breakdown January 21st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ventyx Biosciences?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Ventyx Biosciences does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ventyx Biosciences, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:VTYX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 15% of Ventyx Biosciences shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. New Science Ventures, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 36% of shares outstanding. venBio LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 10.0% of common stock, and Third Point LLC holds about 8.6% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Raju Mohan, the CEO has 3.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Ventyx Biosciences

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$726m, and insiders have US$36m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Ventyx Biosciences. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 46%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ventyx Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ventyx Biosciences (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

