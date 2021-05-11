What You Need To Know About Tuscan Holdings Corp. II's (NASDAQ:THCA) Investor Composition

A look at the shareholders of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$220m, Tuscan Holdings II is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Tuscan Holdings II.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tuscan Holdings II?

NasdaqCM:THCA Ownership Breakdown May 11th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Tuscan Holdings II does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tuscan Holdings II's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:THCA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Tuscan Holdings II is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Stephen Vogel is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 4.9% of common stock, and Fir Tree Capital Management LP holds about 4.3% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Tuscan Holdings II

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II. Insiders have a US$43m stake in this US$220m business. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 28% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tuscan Holdings II (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

