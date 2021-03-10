What You Need To Know About The Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Analyst Downgrade Today

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following this downgrade, Sun Communities' three analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.4b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.7b in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Sun Communities, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

NYSE:SUI Earnings and Revenue Growth March 10th 2021

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Sun Communities' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.4% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Sun Communities is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Sun Communities after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Sun Communities, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

