What You Need To Know About The Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Analyst Downgrade Today

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After this downgrade, Progenity's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$144m in 2021. This would be a huge 78% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$180m in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Progenity, noting the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates in this update.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Progenity's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Progenity is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 78%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 33% annual decline over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.9% per year. Not only are Progenity's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Progenity going forwards.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Progenity, given a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

