What You Need To Know About The Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Analyst Downgrade Today

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Molecular Templates from its six analysts is for revenues of US$34m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 56% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$24m of revenue in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a great increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqCM:MTEM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 56%, in line with its 54% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 21% next year. So although Molecular Templates is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Molecular Templates after today.

Hungry for more information? At least one of Molecular Templates' six analysts has provided estimates out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

