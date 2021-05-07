What You Need To Know About The Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Analyst Downgrade Today

One thing we could say about the analysts on Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering Fulcrum Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$2.7m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 79% reduction in Fulcrum Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$5.8m of revenue in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Fulcrum Therapeutics, noting the sizeable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGM:FULC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 88% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1,615% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Fulcrum Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Fulcrum Therapeutics this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Fulcrum Therapeutics after today.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Fulcrum Therapeutics, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other risks we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.